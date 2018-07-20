We’ve seen the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ numerous times at the Nürburgring in Germany. This has started more than a few rumors the company is planning to launch the SVJ alongside news the car secured a new lap record at the track. Well, the automaker’s latest teaser won’t squash those rumors anytime soon. If anything, it’s only adding fuel to the fire the Aventador SVJ beat the record set by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS last year.

The teaser – just shy of thirty seconds long – shows the Aventador SVJ at the Nürburgring with some highly stylized action shots of the supercar at the track. We get a brief glimpse of the instrument cluster that shows the SVJ in sixth gear with Corsa mode selected. There’s a 9,000 rpm redline and 453 miles (730 kilometers) on the odometer. The speedometer reads 332 kilometers per hour (206 miles per hour), which is below the manufacturer's claimed 217 mph (349 kph) top speed. That doesn’t mean the SVJ is slow.

The Aventador SVJ should pack more than 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 507 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque. However, the supercar could be pushing nearly 800 hp (596 kW). All that power will likely come from a modified version of the Aventador’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Previous photos and videos appear to show the Aventador SVJ at the Green Hell going flat-out around the track, which has fueled the speculation Lamborghini is preparing for a record-setting lap. The new teaser video only corroborates the rumors Lamborghini will beat Porsche’s record of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ should debut sometime this summer. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we see the car and know if it set a new lap record at the Nürburgring. Fingers crossed that there’s new fastest production car in the world in the next six weeks.

Source: Lamborghini via YouTube