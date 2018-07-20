Mark your calendars.
Following its world debut at Goodwood, where it climbed the legendary hill eight times, Nissan is trotting out its stunning Italdesign GT-R50 concept to the rest of the world. Dubbed a "GT-R without limits," the concept could soon be on display in a city near you… assuming you live in Belgium or California.
Its first destination will be the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Belgium. On July 28th and 29th, the GT-R50 will be parked in the paddock coinciding with the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup. Soon after that, the supercar will be shipped to California where it will take part in the Pebble Beach festivities.
From August 23rd to 26th, the GT-R50 will hit the track at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion where Nissan will be the featured marque. Eventually it will head home to Japan – but Nissan is considering a limited production run at $1.05-million a piece.
"It was an honor and a privilege to be the first driver to drive the GT-R50 up the hill at Goodwood," said Nissan factory GT3 driver Lucas Ordóñez. "It's such a fantastic place to drive it. Once I got asked by Nissan to drive it, obviously I was excited. I had already shared a photo of the car on my Instagram account and said that I was dreaming of driving it – then Nissan called me and asked me."
Though it’s just a concept, the GT-R50 has the performance chops to keep up with the current crop. Underhood there’s a biturbocharged 3.8-liter V6 producing 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a pretty significant upgrade over the current GT-R Nismo, which has a measly 600 hp (447 kW) and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm) comparatively.
If produced, Nissan plans to make just 50 examples of the GT-R50. As mentioned, each one will cost over $1 million and will be hand-built and tailored to each customer. Interested buyers can head over to this website to inquire about buying one.
Source: Nissan
Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign
"It was an honor and a privilege to be the first driver to drive the GT-R50 up the hill at Goodwood," said Ordóñez. "It's such a fantastic place to drive it. Once I got asked by Nissan to drive it, obviously I was excited. I had already shared a photo of the car on my Instagram account and said that I was dreaming of driving it – then Nissan called me and asked me. The first time up the hill I was very slow and steady to show the car to all the fans. But the second run I was really pushing it to show the fans that not only is it a concept car, but it can go fast like all the GT-R cars. The car felt amazing, and the lines and the design outside plus the interior of the car are just beautiful. The mix of Japanese and Italian influences match perfectly."
