Aston Martin looks to have the more potent S variant of the new Vantage under development, and these spy shots catch our first look at it. Let's hope that the British sports car brand differentiates the model's appearance more than the incredibly tiny changes on this test mule.

Looking all over this Vantage, it appears to be identical to the version that's currently on sale – until you look at the back. This test mule has a pair of exhaust outlets emerging from each side of the rear. In addition, the pipe farther to the vehicle's outside on each side sticks out more.

The Vantage comes standard with a single exhaust coming out of each side of the vehicle (center image above). However, the firm also offers quad outlets (right above). These pipes have the same finish and stick out the same distance. Comparatively, the setup on this test mule (left above) looks quite different.

The Vantage S would reportedly stick with the standard model's Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter biturbo V8. Instead of the standard 503-horsepower (375-kilowatt) output, expect the S to have a figure around 550 hp (410 kW). The upgrade should shave a few tenths of a second off the standard Vantage's 3.6-second sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). The 195-mph (314-kph) top speed might tick upwards a little bit, too.

Aston Martin plans to offer a wide range of Vantage models. For example, a Volante convertible is on the way, and the company is considering whether to launch a V12 variant. Aston also eventually intends to offer a manual gearbox with the V8 engine sometime in 2019.

If you're shopping for a more potent Aston Martin and want to skip right to the top, check out the new DBS Superleggera. Its 5.2-liter biturbo V12 pumps out a healthy 715 hp (533 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Automedia