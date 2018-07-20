The only sign that this is something special is at the back.

Aston Martin looks to have the more potent S variant of the new Vantage under development, and these spy shots catch our first look at it. Let's hope that the British sports car brand differentiates the model's appearance more than the incredibly tiny changes on this test mule. 

Looking all over this Vantage, it appears to be identical to the version that's currently on sale – until you look at the back. This test mule has a pair of exhaust outlets emerging from each side of the rear. In addition, the pipe farther to the vehicle's outside on each side sticks out more.

Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots
2018 Aston Martin Vantage
2018 Aston Martin Vantage

The Vantage comes standard with a single exhaust coming out of each side of the vehicle (center image above). However, the firm also offers quad outlets (right above). These pipes have the same finish and stick out the same distance. Comparatively, the setup on this test mule (left above) looks quite different.

Get The Full Scoop On The Latest Aston Martin Vantage:

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 And GT4 Revealed For Le Mans
New Aston Martin Vantage Hits The Assembly Line

The Vantage S would reportedly stick with the standard model's Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter biturbo V8. Instead of the standard 503-horsepower (375-kilowatt) output, expect the S to have a figure around 550 hp (410 kW). The upgrade should shave a few tenths of a second off the standard Vantage's 3.6-second sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). The 195-mph (314-kph) top speed might tick upwards a little bit, too.

Aston Martin plans to offer a wide range of Vantage models. For example, a Volante convertible is on the way, and the company is considering whether to launch a V12 variant. Aston also eventually intends to offer a manual gearbox with the V8 engine sometime in 2019.

If you're shopping for a more potent Aston Martin and want to skip right to the top, check out the new DBS Superleggera. Its 5.2-liter biturbo V12 pumps out a healthy 715 hp (533 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Automedia

Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Photos

Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots
17 photos
Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots Aston Martin Vantage S Spy Shots

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage
Explore Reviews

More photos

2019 Aston Martin Vantage production start
2019 Aston Martin Vantage production start
2019 Aston Martin Vantage: First Drive
2019 Aston Martin Vantage: First Drive
Aston Martin Vantage Shooting Brake, Volante, GT, GT8 renders
Aston Martin Vantage Shooting Brake, Volante, GT, GT8 renders
2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE
2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE
Aston Martin Vantage Comparison
Aston Martin Vantage Comparison
2018 Aston Martin Vantage
2018 Aston Martin Vantage