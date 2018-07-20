Last month, Ford and Volkswagen signed a Memorandum of Understanding laying the foundations of a future strategic alliance. The two companies will explore ways of how to “better serve the evolving needs of customers” and will focus on co-developing commercial vehicles. What you see in the attached gallery below could the very first result of the new partnership.

Our spy photographers have sent us shots of a Ford Transit prototype loaded on a truck together with a Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion. This could be a clear indication of one thing – the Transit, with the facelifted version, could be finally getting an all-wheel drive, sourced from the Wolfsburg-based company.

Nothing can be confirmed at the moment, but our spies report the driver of the truck has also suggested that theory, saying he picked up the cars from a trial ground for off-road testing. The Transit seen here features a cardan driveshaft and a massive differential at the back, but that’s not enough to confirm the existence of an AWD system, as this could be just a RWD prototype.

Besides the possible AWD, the new Transit will also receive a number of other upgrades. The facelift will bring a revised fascia with a new bumper and headlights with new graphics, as well as reshaped fog lamps. At the back, there will be a refreshed bumper and probably new taillights.

Inside the cabin, Ford will most likely install its latest infotainment system and will update the dashboard to use a tablet-style eight-inch screen, just like in the new Fiesta and Focus. The prototype from these photos has probably started its life as a cheaper version of the Transit, as it has the standard reflector headlights (which will gain new LED strips for the daytime running lights) and features no radars and cameras integrated into the windscreen.

Photos: CarPix