Earlier this year, Network Entertainment and the Paramount Network announced they were working on a new documentary chronically the life and tragic death of Fast and Furious movie franchise Paul Walker. The film, titled I Am Paul Walker will finally premiere next month, August 9, according to CNN.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Paramount Network on the I Am series," said Executive Producer Paul Gertz, Network Entertainment's President and C.O.O., when the documentary was announced earlier this year. "We are proud to lead off our recently announced new four-picture slate with Paramount Network with this engaging documentary about the life and legacy of the very talented Paul Walker.”

The documentary will showcase interviews with cast-mates and friends, not only touching on his successful movie career, but also his love of marine life and his philanthropic efforts in Haiti after the devastating earthquake. The documentary will also feature family footage as well.

Walker, known for his extensive car collection, died in 2013 in a car crash when the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in crashed into a light pole, bursting into flames in Santa Clarita, California. In 2014, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department revealed the Porsche was traveling between 80 and 93 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The driver, Roger Rodas, also died.

Walker’s acting career began on the big screen with movies such as Pleasantville, Varsity Blues, She’s All That, The Skulls, and Joyride, racking up 42 acting credits before his death at age 40. However, his most famous and well-known role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Adrian Buitenhuisi directed the documentary. Previous films he’s directed include subjects such as Heath Ledger, Chris Farley, and Muhammad Ali. Network Entertainment previously released films on JFK Jr., Muhammad Ali, Heath Ledger, Bruce Lee, and more.

Source: CNN