It will get a limited production run later this year.
If the new Iron Man-inspired Hyundai Kona looks familiar, that’s because we saw something similar just over a year ago when the Kona made its official debut. At the unveiling, the South Korean automaker showed an Iron Man-inspired Kona that looks nearly identical to this new creation that debuted for the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. While similarities between the two are noticeable, the new Iron Man Kona has a few stylistic upgrades.
One of the most striking features is the thin-slit front daytime running lights designed to mimic Iron Man’s eye shape from the suit. Other Iron Man-like elements such as the unique V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, and Iron Man mask roof motif are also present. The unique Kona rides on custom 18-inch wheels with Iron Man center caps. A Stark Industries decal adorns the rear doors while there’s an Iron Man engraving on the D-pillars. The dark chrome front grille accents the matte gray and exclusive Iron Man red paint.
Iron Man trimmings also find their way inside the Kona. There’s Tony Stark’s signature on the dashboard in front of the passenger. There is a unique head-up display, and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics. Passengers also get to enjoy a custom seat design.
The custom Iron Man-inspired Hyundai Kona comes from a partnership between the automaker and the Marvel movie studio. Things like this aren’t new. Movies need cars, and car companies need exposure, so it only makes sense the two partner for such promotional tie-ins. We saw a similar marriage between Star Wars and Nissan and GM and Transformers. These things aren’t new, nor will they likely stop anytime soon.
Superhero-inspired cars can be cool – and in the vast and open world of product-placement schlock, the Iron Man-inspired Kona looks pretty rad. The wheels may be a bit much, but the custom front fascia and color scheme look dope.
The Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition will take center stage at the Marvel booth during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. But this won’t stay a one-off creation. Hyundai will produce a limited global run of the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition crossovers beginning in December with deliveries starting in early 2019.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition
Kona Iron Man Edition SUV Makes Global Debut at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con
SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 19, 2018 – “My armor’s maneuverable, fast, and lots of fun at parties,” – Tony Stark. In Stark-like fashion, Hyundai today unveiled a special edition Iron Man-inspired Kona SUV on the opening day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Taking center stage at the Marvel booth, the Kona Iron Man Edition features both exterior and interior design elements that closely resemble and give a nod to the dynamic Iron Man suit. The Kona Iron Man Edition will be available to customers via a limited global production run. Production is scheduled to begin in December, with the first units available in the first quarter of 2019. For more details, visit KonaIronManEdition.com.
“Hyundai’s ongoing collaboration with Marvel is a great way for us to become a part of what people are interested in and engage with a highly passionate fan base,” said Vice President Minsoo Kim, head of Marketing Division, Hyundai Motor Company. “Our relationship is more than just product placement as we aim to create custom experiences that resonate with the Marvel audience. The Kona Iron Man Edition is a perfect example of blending our two worlds together into one special vehicle that we hope will excite fans of both brands all around the globe.”
“Hyundai is excited to work with Marvel on the Kona Iron Man Edition; it really is the perfect mash up,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “The first time we saw the Kona, we knew its unique, rugged design drew a compelling resemblance to the strong and iconic Iron Man suit. There is also a nice synergy between the fun and adventurous nature of the Kona and the playful yet bold character of Iron Man/Tony Stark. The outcome is a remarkable special edition that we’re sure will appeal to Marvel fans and SUV enthusiasts alike.”
“Seeing this car come to life is like wish fulfillment for so many of us,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. “When you grow up reading comics, you dream of seeing that technology and those inventions become reality. We hope that everyone has just as much fun jumping into this one-of-a-kind vehicle as they would putting on the actual Iron Man suit of armor!”
On the outside, the Kona Iron Man Edition has a unique front-lighting signature, including a custom daytime running light form that closely resembles the facemask and eye shape of the Iron Man suit. This shape is immediately recognizable and is one of the key design inspirations for Kona.
Besides the front fascia design and unique lighting signature, other Stark-like flourishes include an Iron Man mask motif on the roof, a unique V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, Iron Man-engraved headlamp internal surfaces, custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps, an Iron Man engraving for the D-pillars, and a dark chrome front grille. The exterior color is an exclusive Iron Man red with matte gray.
Inside, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the instrument panel alongside a unique Iron Man shift lever knob, a special Head’s Up Display and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics, and a custom seat design.
The Kona Iron Man Edition is the latest project to emerge from the ongoing collaboration between Marvel and Hyundai. This summer, the all-new 2019 Veloster Turbo appears in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp. That integration was accompanied by a fully integrated marketing campaign that included new commercials and an interactive sweepstakes offering fans a chance to attend a pre-release screening of the film.