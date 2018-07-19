If the new Iron Man-inspired Hyundai Kona looks familiar, that’s because we saw something similar just over a year ago when the Kona made its official debut. At the unveiling, the South Korean automaker showed an Iron Man-inspired Kona that looks nearly identical to this new creation that debuted for the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. While similarities between the two are noticeable, the new Iron Man Kona has a few stylistic upgrades.

One of the most striking features is the thin-slit front daytime running lights designed to mimic Iron Man’s eye shape from the suit. Other Iron Man-like elements such as the unique V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, and Iron Man mask roof motif are also present. The unique Kona rides on custom 18-inch wheels with Iron Man center caps. A Stark Industries decal adorns the rear doors while there’s an Iron Man engraving on the D-pillars. The dark chrome front grille accents the matte gray and exclusive Iron Man red paint.

Iron Man trimmings also find their way inside the Kona. There’s Tony Stark’s signature on the dashboard in front of the passenger. There is a unique head-up display, and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics. Passengers also get to enjoy a custom seat design.

The custom Iron Man-inspired Hyundai Kona comes from a partnership between the automaker and the Marvel movie studio. Things like this aren’t new. Movies need cars, and car companies need exposure, so it only makes sense the two partner for such promotional tie-ins. We saw a similar marriage between Star Wars and Nissan and GM and Transformers. These things aren’t new, nor will they likely stop anytime soon.

Superhero-inspired cars can be cool – and in the vast and open world of product-placement schlock, the Iron Man-inspired Kona looks pretty rad. The wheels may be a bit much, but the custom front fascia and color scheme look dope.

The Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition will take center stage at the Marvel booth during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. But this won’t stay a one-off creation. Hyundai will produce a limited global run of the Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition crossovers beginning in December with deliveries starting in early 2019.

Source: Hyundai