We already know the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V is a no-holds barred performance sedan. Our man Jeff Perez had occasion to spend some quality time with Caddy’s muscular running back, and his exact words in that review were, “If there’s a sedan that has such an excess of power – apart from maybe the Dodge Charger Hellcat – I haven’t driven it.” If there was ever an invitation for Hennessey to send us its insane HPE1000 CTS-V, this is it.

Judging by the video above, Hennessey’s tuned Cadillac has no shortage of on-demand horsepower. According to the company’s website, total power checks in right at 1,000 hp (746 kilowatts) and a bunker-busting 966 pound-feet (1,310 Newton-meters) of twist. For the record, that’s more torque than you’ll get in one-ton 2018 Ram 3500 diesel pickup, and it’s nestled between the fenders of a freaking Cadillac sedan. We do indeed live in a world gone mad.

Hennessey says its HPE1000 CTS-V will hit 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and turn a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 135 mph, which is straight-up crazy fast however you cut it. To make that kind of power, Hennessey tosses all kinds of high-performance parts into the Caddy’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8, and it’s even backed up with a two-year warranty.

Worryingly there’s no mention of transmission or suspension changes; Hennessey does mention that an automatic transmission upgrade is required, but our experience with the CTS-V leads us to think the stock suspension might be okay. Presumably a beefed-up transmission isn’t part of the standard package, so HPE1000 seekers might want to include some extra cash in the budget for one. Given what we see in this short video, it’s probably a good idea to stock up on tires as well.

We’ll be honest – we aren’t entirely sure just how many people will be clamoring for a 1,000-hp Cadillac. The realm of ultra-high powered land missiles is growing by leaps and bounds, and though the Caddy’s sinister styling is neat, we can think of better packages to endow with such tire shredding capability. Still, there’s no denying the cool factor, not to mention the sleeper status, of this monster.

Source: Hennessey Performance