If you're in the market for a midsized German sport sedan, then times are great. The new BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz E63 S, and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid form a trio of Germanic automotive greatness. Plus, a fourth pillar is on the way in the form of the latest Audi RS7. A new video from Autocar pits the three currently available machines against each other and records the results at various points along the way.

On paper, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has the winning specs for this run. Its hybrid-assisted 4.0-liter biturbo V8 produces 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters) and routes through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. In comparison, the E63 S has a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with 603 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque that runs through a nine-speed automatic. Finally, the standard-spec M5 ranks at the bottom of the three with 600 hp (448 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque that goes through an eight-speed automatic. While not in this video, the hotter M5 Competition has 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft.

Without giving away the overall winner, it shouldn't be too big of a surprise that the Panamera's power advantage and the instant torque from the electric motor give the hybrid vehicle an off-the-line advantage over the other two. The Porsche is quickest to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) by reaching the speed in 3.12 seconds here – versus 3.36 seconds for the Mercedes and 3.48 seconds for the BMW.

The situation is similar through the quarter mile. The Porsche crosses that line in 11.3 seconds at 124.9 mph (201 kph). The Mercedes is a fraction behind by needing 11.46 seconds but is going quicker at 126.6 miles per hour (204 kph). The BMW brings up the rear by taking 11.58 seconds at 125.8 mph (202 kph).

We won't spoil the results through the half-mile, but all three models cross the finish line within about half a second of each other.

Source: Autocar via YouTube