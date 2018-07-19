This thing was made for quarter miles.
Can't choose from one of 17 Challenger trim levels? Don't worry, Dodge has a new option optimal for both road and track. The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 – named for the 1,320 feet in a quarter mile – was designed with grassroots racing in mind. It's completely street legal but made for the drag strip.
Underhood it boats a 392 Hemi V8 good for 485 horsepower (361 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission exclusively. But it's not all about power; the R/T Scat Pack 1320 gets exclusive drag strip technology borrowed from the Demon, including an SRT-tuned Adaptive Damping Suspension with Drag Mode, Line Lock, TransBrake, Torque Reserve, and extreme-duty 41-spline half shafts.
It rides on a set of specially designed Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radial tires, features Brembo brakes, and comes standard with a driver's seat only. Inclined buyers can pay $1 to have the front passenger and rear bench installed, of course. All told, the R/T Scat Pack 1320 will take down a quarter mile in 11.7 seconds at 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). Dodge calls it the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car on the planet.
"All it takes is an evening spent at a local drag strip to learn that the grassroots drag-racing community is large and extremely loyal to their cars," says Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands. "We created the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 for the heart of the sport, the bracket racer who wants to drive to the track, suit up, go fast and go home with a big smile and maybe a trophy in the trunk with minimal prep and upkeep."
But it's not all go and no show. An updated version of Dodge's legendary Super Bee logo – dubbed the "Angry Bee" – sits prominently on the front grille, Air Catcher headlights, instrument panel, and startup screen within the gauge cluster. Buyers can choose from 14 different color options, but the purplish Black Eye finish pictured here is only available on the launch model. Dodge says it wants to gauge customer interest on the color for use on future vehicles.
The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 adds an extra $3,995 onto the R/T Scat Pack's $38,995 asking price. The eight-speed automatic transmission is the only option on this package and adds another $1,595 onto the Scat Pack's price. After destination charges ($1,395), the R/T Scat Pack 1320 should set you back $45,980 before options.
The new Challenger trim will be available to order late in 2018 with orders beginning early in 2019.
Source: Dodge
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car and Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320
Dodge//SRT engineers are regulars at the drag strip and well known for creating the record-setting Challenger SRT Demon. Now, once again, they are using their proven experience to create a new street-to-strip drag car. The result: the drag-oriented, street-legal 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, unveiled today in Denver prior to the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Powered by Mopar, taking place July 20-22 at Bandimere Speedway.
Named for the quarter-mile distance (1,320 feet), the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is powered by the 392 HEMI® V-8 that delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to the quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with class-exclusive TransBrake. It is equipped with specially developed Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radial tires that deliver maximum grip and offer repeatable quarter-mile times.
With a quarter-mile (1,320 feet) elapsed time (E.T.) of 11.7 seconds at 115 miles per hour (mph), the showroom-stock 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available.
“All it takes is an evening spent at a local drag strip to learn that the grassroots drag-racing community is large and extremely loyal to their cars,” says Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “We created the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 for the heart of the sport, the bracket racer who wants to drive to the track, suit up, go fast and go home with a big smile and maybe a trophy in the trunk with minimal prep and upkeep.”
Bracket racing is one of the most popular forms of drag racing. It challenges competitors to race the clock, as well as each other, rewarding launch skill, consistency and racing within the preselected time target without “busting the bracket” by going too fast.
To that base, Dodge//SRT engineers added drag specific components and technologies to deliver a street-to-strip value package while producing quick launches when the Christmas tree goes green. Features include:
- TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission – required equipment for the R/T Scat Pack 1320, replacing the standard manual transmission on the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack
- TransBrake – locks the output shaft of the automatic transmission to hold the car stationary before a standing start
- Torque Reserve – works in conjunction with the TransBrake by managing fuel flow to cylinders and controlling spark advance or retard to balance engine rpm and torque to maximize power delivery and launch performance
- Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radials – all-new specially developed tires that deliver exceptional grip at the drag strip and on the street
- Preproduction testing shows that the Nexen tires demonstrate consistent run times with minimal burnout preparation at the drag strip
- SRT-tuned three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension (ADS) electronically retuned for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320
- Includes Drag Mode that, when engaged, optimizes weight transfer to the rear for best launch traction
- Standard interior configuration has driver’s seat only to help reduce weight by approximately 114 pounds; front passenger seat and rear seat are available individually as $1 options
- Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential with 3.09 final drive
- Extreme-duty 41-spline rear axle half shafts adopted from the Challenger SRT Demon
- Line Lock – engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires
- Launch Assist – uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip
- Launch Control – controls tire slip during straight-line acceleration
- Low Gloss Black 20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged wheels with knurled bead seats to minimize tire slip on the wheel
- Brembo High-performance Brake Package with four-piston calipers
The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 comes with the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen that enables the driver to engage Launch Control and Line Lock within the Performance Control app. It also lets the driver select modes, including Drag Mode and Adaptive Damping Suspension, while working with the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles to activate the TransBrake.
As drag racers know, the results tell the story. In drag strip testing compared with a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 shaves .3 seconds off the quarter-mile time to 11.7 seconds at 115 mph and cuts .3 seconds off the 0-60 mph acceleration time to 3.8 seconds.
Inside, the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is equipped with a long list of comfort and convenience equipment, including dual-zone automatic temperature control, electric power steering, power driver’s seat, keyless Enter ‘n Go, ParkSense rear park assist and ParkView rear backup camera.
A new interpretation of the legendary Dodge Super Bee logo, the “Angry Bee,” marks the front fenders, instrument panel, illuminated Air Catcher headlamps, startup splash screen in the instrument gauge cluster and key fob.
The Dodge//SRT team painted the first Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 a custom concept exterior color called “Black Eye,” following a survey of enthusiast attendees at the annual FCA-sponsored “Spring Festival 13” event in southern California earlier this year. The high-impact color was the top vote-getter from among 15 new concept exterior paints shown at the event and a subsequent online survey of FCA employees. Dodge//SRT will gauge feedback of the concept exterior color for future consideration.
To help commemorate the unveiling of the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, there will be a special 1320-themed paint scheme on the Mopar Dodge Top Fuel dragster driven by Don Schumacher Racing star Leah Pritchett.
The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Package adds $3,995 to the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $38,995 for the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The mandatory automatic transmission adds $1,595 and the destination charge adds $1,395. The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 will be available for dealer orders in late 2018; vehicles are scheduled to start arriving in dealership in the first quarter of 2019.
Fourteen different distinct Dodge//SRT colors available across Challenger lineup
Dodge Challenger customers have a wide array of exterior colors and stripes from which they can choose to customize their muscle car. Fourteen different exterior colors are available:
- B5 Blue
- Destroyer Grey
- F8 Green
- Go Mango
- Granite Crystal
- Indigo Blue
- Maximum Steel
- Octane Red
- Pitch Black
- Plum Crazy
- TorRed
- Triple Nickel (NEW)
- White Knuckle
- Yellow Jacket