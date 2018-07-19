For a low-production special edition, Porsche is spending a whole lot of time developing the 911 Speedster, and this new spy video catches the droptop speeding around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Rumors suggest that the company only intends to build 1,948 of them as a nod to firm's 70th anniversary in 2018.

As with Porsche's normal development philosophy, this is a black test mule with black tape hiding portions of the body. This car is speeding around quickly, though, and the only visible concealment is on some sections of the front end. Earlier spy photos tell us exactly what to expect, though. The Speedster features the front end from the 911 GT3. A low-profile convertible top covers the occupants, and the rear deck has new nacelles that lend a very stylish look back there. A pair of center-exit exhausts punctuates the tail. The yellow brake calipers indicate this one has Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

Porsche is keeping silent about powertrain details, but the GT3 bits suggest the model might use its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six engine with 494 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (339 pound-feet). If the engineers can keep weight down, then the Speedster's performance should be close to the GT3's run to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds and top speed of 196 mph (316 kph).

Oddly, spy photos indicate that Porsche has the 911 GT3 cabrio under development, too. The test mules feature the roof of the standard 911 Cabriolet but with the body elements from the GT3. It doesn't immediately make sense, though, for the company to create two vehicles where the only major difference is the design for the softop. Perhaps, the automaker would make this one a regular production model and keep the Speedster a limited-run creation.

With a large variety of next-gen 911 variants already under development, Porsche is running out of time to launch versions with the existing underpinnings. Expect to see the production Speedster debut before the end of the year. If it's a real product, the GT3 convertible can't be too far away, either.