Bentley has revealed a swanky new wood trim that you’ll go nuts for – the open-pore Walnut trim has been created using the highest quality wood and an ultra-thin lacquer that means you can still feel the natural grain.

The finish will be available on cars from Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Mulliner, where staff are tasked with meeting the every whim of the company’s demanding buyers.

Bentley says that the open-pore Walnut has been created using what we’ve all been waiting so long for – a very special tree type that combines the best of European and American Walnut varieties.

The handcrafted finish, completed at Bentley HQ in Crewe, enhances the large pore structure to reveal the intense dark coloring of the wood.

The specially grown trees are mainly planted in California, with Bentley’s wood experts visiting regularly to ensure that only the finest quality walnut veneer is selected (this part of the process is very important and requires a four-day weekend in Las Vegas for quality assurance).

The veneer is carefully cut from the textured section of the tree burl, which is only found between the outer layer of sap and the inner core, and then painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness. By comparison, Bentley says that its High Gloss lacquer coating is 0.5 mm thick and has a glossy, smooth finish.

Each layer is applied by hand and sanded between applications, ensuring the lacquer sticks to the natural grooves of the wood. The classic British carmaker says that the resulting finish is wax-like and perfectly highlights the authentic, natural color and texture of the walnut.

What Bentley describes as a “sensuous” new finish is now available to order in the Flying Spur, Bentayga and Mulsanne models.

Source: Bentley