Most of the i30 N's show, but without its extra go.
Now you can trick your friends into believing you’ve just bought Hyundai’s speedy i30 N without having to pay the hot hatch premium. On sale across summer in Europe, the new i30 N Line takes styling cues from the hotter model and combines them with the engines of the regular five-door hatchback. The new i30 flavor rides on 18-inch wheels and gets sportier front and rear bumpers featuring a silver paint line.
The back of the car exhibits a dual exhaust tip arrangement to further denote this isn’t your run-of-the-mill i30. There’s an “N Line” badge on the front fender to round off the visual changes on the outside, while the cabin features N-branded sport seats with improved lateral support. Hyundai will also throw in a set of metal pedals, sport steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather, and a new gear shift knob featuring the N logo.
Hyundai did more than just add some sporty-looking bits to the regular i30 as it has also made some engineering tweaks. For example, the engine response is now livelier and the suspension has been revised to make the N Line version a bit sharper. In addition, the car comes as standard with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and uses 16-inch front brakes rather than the 15-inch set you get with the regular car.
Buyers will get to pick from either a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine or a 1.6-liter diesel. The former delivers 138 horsepower and 242 Newton-meters (178 pound-feet) of torque while the latter churns 134 hp and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) or 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. These output numbers are a far cry from the i30 N’s 271 hp and 352 Nm (260 lb-ft), but obviously the N Line will be considerably cheaper.
The i30 N Line will be followed by other visually enhanced models in a strategy implemented by Hyundai similar to what sister brand Kia has been offering for a few years with its GT Line cars.
Our i30 N has been hugely successful since launch, showcasing our capabilities in high-performance engineering and emotionalising our brand with its fun-to-drive factor. Now we are extending that feeling to a wider audience with the new i30 N Line. We believe the comprehensive package of design and engineering enhancements will continue to attract more new customers to the Hyundai brand in Europe.Andreas-Christoph HofmannVice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe
