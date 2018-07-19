Audi introduced its revamped A8 flagship sedan about a year ago (July 11, 2017) in Europe together with pricing details for domestic market Germany, but it’s only now the company’s U.S. branch is sharing preliminary info about how much it costs. The Four Rings have quietly uploaded the configurator for their luxobarge, which will set you back from $83,800 plus the $995 taxes bringing the grand total to $84,795.

For that kind of money, you’ll be getting a premium sedan powered by a mild hybrid 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged engine producing 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The TFSI unit sends the A8 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.6 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 130 mph. Audi will throw in as standard its adaptive air suspension for a silky smooth ride, along with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, full LED headlights, MMI Navigation plus with Virtual Cockpit, and 19-inch wheels.

Looking at its rivals, the $84,795 standard A8 is a little bit more expensive than a base BMW 7 Series ($84,645), but way cheaper than a Mercedes S-Class ($90,895).

But who’s buying a standard fullsize luxury sedan anyway? There are 10 exterior colors to choose from, along with two alloy wheel designs, and a $3,400 lighting package featuring LED Matrix headlights and those fancy OLED taillights. We’re barely scratching the surface as the A8 can be had with a plethora of optional goodies, such as a steep $7,550 Executive Rear Seat Comfort package encompassing heated and powered rear seats, full-length center console covered in leather, folding tables, footrests, and even LED Matrix reading lights. It also boasts the rear passenger side relaxation seat that will give you a foot massage, while the Smart Remote Control (a tablet, basically) is included as well.

Various types of leathers and decorative inlays are available, a Rear Seat Comfort package for the five-seat model, all-wheel steering ($1,950), night vision ($2,300), cold weather package ($800), and an Executive package ($4,150) bundling a variety of items such as a top-view camera system, head-up display, ventilated and massaging seats, and acoustic dual-pane glass for utmost silence inside the plush cabin.

Further down the line, the online configurator will be updated to include the more powerful V8 version with a biturbo 4.0-liter pushing out 460 hp and 486 lb-ft. The new A8 is the last Audi ever to be offered with the mighty W12 engine, but sadly it won’t be available stateside. Audi is also planning a plug-in hybrid A8 E-Tron and that one is expected to arrive in the U.S. at the beginning of 2019 in long-wheelbase form.

Meanwhile, you can play with the configurator of the V6 model at the source link below.

Source: Audi