There’s little doubt the McLaren 720S is fast. The biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces an astonishing 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. That’s plenty of power to get in trouble with, especially when you wring the 720S to over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour). However, if you do such high-speed driving in the correct location such as the German Autobahn, then you don’t have much to worry about other than an errant driver getting in the way.

The video, from the Lets Drive YouTube channel, gives a quick look at the blue 720S before hopping in the driver’s seat to provide a first-person point of view as the driver takes the McLaren to well over 200 mph (231 kph). The first high-speed run is cut short by traffic. However, the second run allows the 720S to reach 202 mph (325 kph). You can hear the wind loudly in the video as the greenery and semi trucks zip past.

What’s impressive to watch is how quick the McLaren is, even as it reaches 200 mph (321 kph). It feels like the engine could easily propel the car much faster than what’s shown in the video, only limited by the transmission and other engineering constraints. Technically, the car’s top speed is 212 mph (341 kph), but it feels like it could be much faster.

The 720S can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.7 seconds. It only takes 7.8 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 kph) from a standstill, which is quick. Some have been able to take the 720S through a quarter-mile drag race in under 10 seconds.

This video, unlike others we’ve covered, doesn’t provide a timer during the acceleration. But it doesn’t really matter. A car as fast and as powerful as the McLaren 720S doesn’t need some sort of timed validation. It’s fast, and the video just corroborates what we already know.

Source: Lets Drive via YouTube