RC cars are a hoot for both kids and adults alike. While you likely don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an RC car for your destructive child to destroy in a matter of minutes, plenty of adults enjoy the hobby. For those who take the hobby a bit more seriously, some companies make some great aftermarket parts. BFGoodrich, partnering with Pro-Line Racing – a company known for its RC parts and accessories, has created a tiny off-road tire that mimics its real-world automotive counterpart.

BFGoodrich gave Pro-Line Racing early access to its recently-launched Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tire so the RC accessory company could recreate the tire for small-scale off-roading adventures and rock crawling.

“Launching both RC KM3 tires and KM3 tires for full-size vehicles highlights BFGoodrich’s long history of innovating off-road tire technology. At any scale, the KM3 increases your capability to pursue your passion,” said Stephen Peters, brand director for BFGoodrich North America, in a statement.

The RC-version KM3 tire shares the same tread pattern as its full-size counterpart, which increases traction for climbing. The RC tire also features deep, self-cleaning independent tread blocks and linear transverse flex zones that help provide grip for the tough obstacles.

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 RC tires measure 4.75 inches tall and 1.77-inches wide. They’re designed to fit 1.9-inch RC crawler wheels. The tires are made from Pro-Line Racing’s proprietary G8 rock-crawling compound, which balances traction and wear resistance.

It’s always nice to see an automotive company embrace the kid in all of us. Will anyone notice if our RC rock crawler has BFGoodrich tires? Probably not, but to enthusiasts, the option adds a level of authenticity that makes the hobby that much more enjoyable. It's these little details that allow automotive enthusiasts the opportunity to bring their hobbies down to a smaller scale.

Source: BFGoodrich