Something tells us the new Audi Q3 will be a handsome thing – maybe it was the spy photos we saw of it almost completely uncovered, or maybe it was the close-to-reality rendering our artists pieced together. But it won't be the only offering in the range; Audi has two hot SQ3 and an RS Q3 versions of the small crossover planned. Someone managed to capture the former on film showing off its skills on the Nürburgring.

The two-and-a-half minute clip shows the crossover sprinting around the 'Ring wearing its best disguise. But there are a few notable cues that give us hints as to its sporty characteristics. For one, it rides lower than the standard model. Not to mention the wheels and brakes are both larger, too.

The front fascia has a more defined look with larger vents at each corner and an aggressive lower diffuser. In the rear, the SQ3 hides a set of set of S-specific quad exhaust tips that give off a more-aggressive sound. If you weren't already blasting the speakers, you should be.

We don't know what's underhood, but no doubt there's an engine more powerful than its standard sibling. Our best guess would be an updated version of VW's turbocharged 2.0-liter with upwards of 300 to 340 horsepower (223 to 253 kilowatts) on tap. The RS Q3, meanwhile, could get as much as 400 hp (298 kW). And just like every Audi SUV before it, the SQ3 should come with Quattro all-wheel drive.

The new Q3 will show up this fall before going on sale in Europe and the U.S. later in the year. Don't expect go-fast versions like the SQ3 or the RS Q3 to arrive until after that, and a sporty Q4 coupe-UV – to compete with cars like the BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA – to show up even later.

Source: Automotive Mike / YouTube