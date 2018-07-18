When you drop over $300,000 on a McLaren 720S, you probably expect to have one of the quickest vehicles on the road. Then a tuned Nissan GT-R arrives for a drag race and ruins your day. At least an Audi RS3 Sedan poses no threat to your new supercar's acceleration.

Unfortunately, this video from the Netherlands doesn't tell us how long the course is, and it doesn't provide any of the timing information, either. Looking at this clip's time stamps from the point that the 720s launches to the time the brake lights come on indicates this run is around 1,000 feet (305 meters).

In the first race, the 720S lines up against a GT-R with Switzer's P800 package. With a price of $18,490 (15,883 euros at current exchange rates) before installation, the tuning kit takes the Nissan to 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) by fitting upgraded turbos, high-pressure wastegate actuator, larger intercooler, new fuel injectors with a calibration for them, electronic boost controller, a revised intake with Switzer's mass airflow sensor.

The McLaren gets a brief lead off the line, but the GT-R quickly pulls in front. On a longer run, the 720S might have room to pull ahead, but this short course gives the advantage to the Nissan.

It's also possible that driver skill might play a part here. In other videos, the 720S has been able to beat a Corvette ZR1, a Ferrari 488 GTB, and a Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Next up, there's a race against an RS3 Sedan, and there's no indication of any modifications to the four-door. It shouldn't be a surprise that the 710-hp (529-kW) supercar beats the 400-hp (298-kW) Audi. However, the race isn't a blowout. The little RS3 actually appears to be in the lead at the half-way point, but the 720S inevitably takes the lead.

Source: Gumbal via YouTube