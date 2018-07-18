Buying a supercar isn’t the same as buying a new minivan to haul the soccer team to the state finals. When you’re spending hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars on the latest and greatest hypercar, the experience is a tad different. Just look at the McLaren Senna above. It’s a bespoke creation for the first North American customer that looks nothing short of gorgeous.

The owner, Michael Fux of New York City, had McLaren Special Operations add an extensive list of bespoke content. The most striking aspect of the Senna is the exterior paint – a custom “Fux Green” color that tints the carbon-fiber body, allowing the intricate weave to show. Sixty-seven parts comprise the full body, which takes almost 1,000 hours to produce. Other custom exterior features include the blue and red wheel center lock nuts and ball-polished wheels.

The “Fux Green” color tints the carbon inside the cabin, as well. The deep green contrasts with the white leather seats, accents, and steering wheel. The door struts and rear-view mirror are painted green while the headliner remains carbon black Alcantara.

“We’re pleased to be here to officially deliver the first McLaren Senna in the North American market,” said Tony Joseph, President, McLaren North America in a statement. “This is such a special car – designed and engineered to be the ultimate road-legal track car ever produced by McLaren. We know that owners can’t wait to get their cars on the circuit, and we’re eager for them to get behind the wheel.”

The bespoke appearance is just part of the package. The Senna has a biturbocharged 4.0-liter V7 produces 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which launches the McLaren to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 2.7 seconds. A run to 124 mph takes just 6.8 seconds. Active front aero blades and an active rear wing provide stability and up to 1,763.7 pounds of downforce.

The “Fux Green” Senna will join Fux’s other McLaren supercars – a bespoke “Fux Fuchsia” 720S, a McLaren Orange 12C, and bespoke purple 12C Spider. The public will get a chance to see the “Fux Green” McLaren Senna at The Quail during Monterey Car Week next month.

Source: McLaren