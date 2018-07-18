It goes to one lucky owner in New York City.
Buying a supercar isn’t the same as buying a new minivan to haul the soccer team to the state finals. When you’re spending hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars on the latest and greatest hypercar, the experience is a tad different. Just look at the McLaren Senna above. It’s a bespoke creation for the first North American customer that looks nothing short of gorgeous.
The owner, Michael Fux of New York City, had McLaren Special Operations add an extensive list of bespoke content. The most striking aspect of the Senna is the exterior paint – a custom “Fux Green” color that tints the carbon-fiber body, allowing the intricate weave to show. Sixty-seven parts comprise the full body, which takes almost 1,000 hours to produce. Other custom exterior features include the blue and red wheel center lock nuts and ball-polished wheels.
The “Fux Green” color tints the carbon inside the cabin, as well. The deep green contrasts with the white leather seats, accents, and steering wheel. The door struts and rear-view mirror are painted green while the headliner remains carbon black Alcantara.
“We’re pleased to be here to officially deliver the first McLaren Senna in the North American market,” said Tony Joseph, President, McLaren North America in a statement. “This is such a special car – designed and engineered to be the ultimate road-legal track car ever produced by McLaren. We know that owners can’t wait to get their cars on the circuit, and we’re eager for them to get behind the wheel.”
The bespoke appearance is just part of the package. The Senna has a biturbocharged 4.0-liter V7 produces 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which launches the McLaren to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 2.7 seconds. A run to 124 mph takes just 6.8 seconds. Active front aero blades and an active rear wing provide stability and up to 1,763.7 pounds of downforce.
The “Fux Green” Senna will join Fux’s other McLaren supercars – a bespoke “Fux Fuchsia” 720S, a McLaren Orange 12C, and bespoke purple 12C Spider. The public will get a chance to see the “Fux Green” McLaren Senna at The Quail during Monterey Car Week next month.
Source: McLaren
Comprising 67 parts, the full body set takes almost 1,000 hours to produce.
Though the engine specs are impressive – a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 789bhp and 590 lb ft torque for 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds and 0—124mph in a blistering 6.8 seconds—the aerodynamics are arguably most note worthy on the McLaren Senna. The active front aero blades and an active rear wing produce up to 1,763.7lbs of downforce, and are supported by the aggressive, form-follows-function design of the Senna in which aerodynamic performance was prioritized above visual appearance.
As with all McLaren road cars, the McLaren Senna features a carbon "tub"—the Monocage II, which contributes to the lightest dry weight of 2,641lbs, making the McLaren Senna the lightest McLaren since the iconic F1. The RaceActive Chassis Control II suspension ensures maximum stability under heavy braking, high-speed cornering and intense acceleration, while the next-generation carbon ceramic, motorsport-derived brakes and bespoke Pirelli P Zero ™ Trofeo R tires deliver a more connected driving experience and quicker lap times.
The McLaren Senna owned by Mr. Fux will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week on August 24th.
The McLaren Senna owned by Mr. Fux will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week on August 24th.