New spy photos of the Lincoln MKC replacement are out, currently believed to be called the Corsair. These shots come from Arizona, and as with previous spy photos we’ve seen, the automaker is keeping things well under wraps. We mean that literally and figuratively, as little is known about the small Ford Escape-based people mover.

From what we can deduce through the coverings, it will draw quite a bit of inspiration from the Lincoln Aviator Concept we saw earlier this year. That’s not a bad thing, because the Aviator’s handsome proportions and posh interior very much grabbed our attention at the New York Auto Show in March. We can see a similarities in the mirrors and in the way the Corsair's roofline slopes rearward, though the hatch seems to resemble the current design used on the MKC.

There’s plenty of cladding underneath the camo wrap that distorts body lines, but the Corsair still looks to offer a wider stance versus the current MKC. There’s also a very curious opening on the driver side front fender that could be an electric access point, leading us to believe this is a plug-in hybrid model. It’s unclear at this point whether all Corsairs will be hybrids or if it will be an option. For that matter, we have no info on various powertrain offerings. We do know Ford is making a hard push towards hybrids, but a standard EcoBoost four-cylinder with an optional EcoBoost V6 sure makes sense to us.

We also know Ford is very hot-to-trot on getting sedans out of the mix and SUVs into dealer showrooms. It was previously reported that this MKC replacement is on a fast-track to hit the market in 2020, and that still seems to be the case. In other words, we’ll likely catch many more prototypes testing over the coming months, with a reveal likely in late 2019 or early 2020.

