Perfection – an overused word, a concept that doesn't exist... or does it? Californian Porsche skunkworks Singer begs to differ.

At the weekend we got our first look at the latest Porsche 911 by Singer. The car, co-developed with Williams Advanced Engineering (an offshoot of the once successful Formula 1 team), was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and completed runs up the famous hill climb course.

This latest edition of the greatest car ever made ever (writer's opinion, of course) is again based on the early '90s 964 generation 911, but unlike a 964, this reimagined Frankenstein's monster of a car will cost you about $1.8 million.

Of course, with a price tag like that you're not just getting a second-hand car with a freshly-trimmed interior. The Singer-Williams supergroup has concocted what it deems to be the world's best air-cooled engine. The 4.0-liter naturally aspirated (rejoice!) unit churns out 500 horsepower at an astounding 9,000 rpm. They even sought the input of Hans Mezger, who designed Porsche engines for nearly 40 years, while pro racer Marino Franchitti and Chris Harris also had a hand in the car's development.

It's also been on a diet, hence its name: the DLS, or Dynamics and Lightweight Study to you and I. So there's none of the granite and pig-iron used to make cars 25 years ago. Instead there's a cocktail of carbon, magnesium, titanium. The whole car weighs just 990 kilograms (2,182 pounds).

The aerodynamics have also been worked on, too. Believe it or not, the ducktail spoiler on the original car was, well, useless. Now, thanks to some Singer trickery, it actually works, and works well on the DLS. Other revisions include a re-profiled front to rid the car of front axle lift, and new air vents.

But enough words about money, engines, carbon, and ducks, we know the only reason you're here is to find out what this work of art sounds like, so here you go. In all its glory at Goodwood, the Singer DLS:

PS: Singer, if you're reading this, please can I have a go?