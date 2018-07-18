Last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was the venue where aside from giving the 8 Series Coupe the walkaround treatment, BMW also got up close and personal with the lovely M8 Gran Coupe. While the two-door model has transitioned from last year’s concept to the final production car, its more practical counterpart dressed in M attire is still a concept at this stage. We will have to wait until 2020 or so for the road-going model.

Set to replace today’s M6 Gran Coupe, the stunning sedan (yes, it’s a sedan no matter how BMW calls it) was originally unveiled a few months ago at the Geneva Motor Show. The car that was up on display during Goodwood had the same intricate Salève Vert paint changing its color from green to greyish blue depending on the light. It’s exclusive to the M8 Gran Coupe and is complemented by a series of gold accents to make the concept a real head-turner.

Much like the car showcased in Switzerland, the one from Goodwood had all the windows blacked out, which is usually a sign the car either didn’t have the finished cabin or BMW simply didn’t want us to see it. Having seen the production-ready 8 Series Coupe, we are not expecting any important changes inside the four-door model. Needless to say, more attention will be given to the rear seats where there will be additional legroom thanks to a stretched wheelbase, along with quite possibly more luxury amenities.

Let’s not forget the big Gran Coupe is not just any ordinary concept, but the fully fledged M version. Like the coupe and convertible, the sedan will feature BMW’s latest and greatest biturbo 4.4-liter V8, which is expected to produce well over 600 horsepower to take on the Audi RS7 Sportback and the recently launched Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

With great styling, plenty of power, and a luxurious cabin, it looks like BMW has once again found the right ingredients to do battle in this nice of premium (and confusingly called) “four-door coupes.”

Video: BMW