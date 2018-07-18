Hide press release Show press release

The new Audi TT and the new TTS – an update for the design icon

Twenty years after the series premiere of the original TT, the third generation of the Audi TT is receiving a comprehensive update. The design icon takes the stage with a sporty and refined exterior design, higher-powered engines and an extended line of standard equipment. In keeping with this anniversary, Audi is putting a special model on the market – limited to 999 units, it incorporates numerous details from one of the first concept cars. Also the TTS, the compact top-of-the-line sports car from Audi is becoming even more attractive.

The first generation of the Audi TT made its series premiere in 1998. Three years before, Audi had already presented the TT as a concept car – as a Coupé at the IAA in Frankfurt and as a Roadster at the Tokyo Motor Show. Within a short time after the market launch, the TT Coupé had moved to the top of the segment.

The Audi TT stands for driving pleasure, design and close attention to detail: aluminum elements in the driver-oriented interior, progressive rim design, a short, ball-shaped gear lever knob, characteristic tank cap and round, dual-branch tailpipes are among the typical features of this compact sports car. The design with its incisive geometrical forms has fans throughout the world.

Refined, enhanced, extended

Right on time for the 20th anniversary of the first Audi TT, the brand is especially highlighting the sports car character of the new model. Audi has accordingly refined the design of the new TT, enhanced its performance and extended the range of standard equipment. Besides the driver-oriented Audi virtual cockpit, the basic version of the new model now includes the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, a light and rain sensor, heated exterior mirrors as well as the multifunction steering wheel plus, which allows the infotainment and voice control system to be controlled entirely at the steering wheel. Also standard are the illuminated USB ports and Bluetooth for wireless pairing of terminal devices.

Sporty and expressive: the exterior design

Masculine, progressive and even sportier – that’s the exterior design of the new TT. The front features a three-dimensional Singleframe radiator grille. Large side air inlets emphasize the width even in the basic version.

At the rear, horizontal lines again underscore the width of the new Audi TT. No cap lies underneath the tank flap in the classic TT design; the driver can insert the gas pump nozzle directly into the port – a typical sports car feature. Headlights with LED or Matrix LED technology are optionally available. The dynamic turn signals are a visual highlight here.

The optional S line exterior package underscores the sports car character of the Audi TT. The special TT S line competition model gives the car an even more dynamic look on the basis of the S line exterior package.

The TT Coupé and the TT Roadster are each 4.19 meters (13.7 ft) in length. Both body variants have short overhangs; their wheelbase measures 2.51 meters (8.2 ft). The new TT leaves the factory on 17-inch wheels; Audi and Audi Sport optionally offer 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheels.

20-inch wheels. Three new colors complete the range of paint finishes: cosmos blue, pulse orange and turbo blue (S line and TTS only).

High-powered: the TFSI engines

For the new TT, Audi offers two direct injection gasoline engines whose performance has been enhanced. With 145 kW (197 hp) in the 40 TFSI as a new basic engine and 180 kW (245 hp) in the 45 TFSI, both engines afford even more power than their predecessors. The 2.0 TFSI with 225 kW (306 hp) in the new TTS accelerates the TTS Coupé from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.5 seconds (Roadster: 4.8 seconds) – a tenth faster than previously.

100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.5 seconds (Roadster: 4.8 seconds) – a tenth faster than previously. All three engines come with a gasoline particulate filter.

For the TT engines, Audi offers a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission; the S tronic is standard on the TTS. In both types of transmission, the close-ratio lower gears enable powerful acceleration, while the wide ratio of each transmission’s highest gear reduces the engine speed and with it fuel consumption.

Superior sportiness: the chassis and quattro drive

The 45 TFSI with 180 kW (245 hp) can be combined with the quattro permanent all-wheel drive, whose hydraulic multi-plate clutch is designed for the utmost dynamic and efficiency. The quattro is standard on the TTS, as is the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, used by the driver to select the different modes. The system can also influence the optionally available Audi magnetic ride adaptive damper control (standard in the TTS).

The new Audi TT and the new TTS offer handling that is both dynamic and precise. If the customer chooses the S line sport package or Audi magnetic ride, the body is ten millimeters lower (0.4 in). Other suspension highlights include progressive steering, four-link rear suspension and Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC). The wheel-selective torque control is activated in fast cornering and improves handling as necessary by means of precise brake interventions on the unloaded wheels on the inside of a curve.

Driver-oriented: the cockpit and the assistance systems

The sports car character is also underscored by the driver-oriented interior with its clear body lines. The slender instrument panel resembles an aircraft wing; the round air vents with integrated controls suggest jet engines – a classic TT detail.

Sport seats with integrated head restraints are standard on the Audi TT. S sport seats (standard in the S line sport package and TTS) with pneumatically adjustable sport seats are optionally available. The luggage compartment of the 2+2 seater affords 305 liters of space (10.8 cu ft) underneath the stretched tailgate (280 liters [9.9 cu ft] on the Roadster).

All indicators appear in digital form on the 12.3-inch display of the Audi virtual cockpit. The driver can choose between two modes: in the classic view, the speedometer and tachometer take center stage. In Infotainment mode, content such as the navigation map is enlarged. The optionally available sport display provides information on the engine output, torque and g forces called upon. This display is standard on the TTS.

The MMI terminal on the center console has just six keys. The top-of-the-line MMI navigation plus with MMI touch integrates on the upper surface of the rotary/push-button control a touchpad that recognizes handwritten input and allows zooming, for example. The voice control system understands numerous formulations from everyday speech.

Audi connect brings various online services onboard via fast LTE. The Audi smartphone interface connects the smartphone to the car and plays content seamlessly to the Audi virtual cockpit via USB. The high-end solution when it comes to hi-fi is the Bang & Olufsen Sound System. Its amplifier has 680 watts of power and 14 channels. It fills the interior with sound via twelve speakers, including two center speakers and two bass boxes.

The driver assistance systems embody the TT philosophy: they relieve the driver of work, so that he or she can fully concentrate on the road. The lineup extends from the lane change assistant Audi side assist, the lane departure warning system Audi active lane assist and traffic sign recognition to the park assist with display of the surroundings and a rearview camera.

Classic: TT Roadster and TTS Roadster with soft top

Like every open-top Audi, the new TT Roadster and TTS Roadster come with a soft top in either black or gray. The soft top has a taut fit, and its excellent sound insulation makes it an “acoustic top.” At 39 kilograms (86.0 lb), the top is very light and doesn’t compromise the luggage compartment. A standard feature, the electrical drive opens and closes the top in around ten seconds at vehicle speeds of up to 50 km/h (31.1 mph).

“TT 20 years” anniversary model and “TTS competition” special model

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the TT Audi is bringing out the "TT 20 years." The anniversary model is limited to 999 cars and incorporates numerous details of the Roadster concept car. In the interior, the fine Nappa leather in moccasin brown with specific Panuka contrasting stitching and decorative leather strip recalls the beginnings of TT history. A badge with consecutive numbering as well as "TT 20 years" badges on the steering wheel and gear lever knob adorn the cockpit.

and gear lever knob adorn the cockpit. Other highlights are stainless steel tailpipes in a specific design, Matrix OLED rear lights and matt-finished Audi rings above the side sills. The “TT 20 years” comes in the colors arrow gray and nano gray.

The “TTS competition” special model” adds an athletic touch – with LED headlights, Audi rings laminated on the side sills, privacy glazing (Coupé only), a fixed rear wing, red-painted brake calipers, 20-inch wheels in high-gloss black and other exterior details in gloss black. The exclusive interior is impressive with two leather packages in different colors, among other highlights.

The new Audi TT will arrive at German dealers and become available in other European countries in the fourth quarter of 2018 – customers can already pre-order the model in late September. The TTS will also be at the dealers in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Prices for the TT Coupé start at around EUR 35,000.The TT Roadster is available from around EUR 37,500. For the TTS, the base price is around EUR 54,500 for the Coupé and around EUR 57,000 for the Roadster.

Facts and figures

Audi TT and TTS

Exterior design and body

Brand icon with an intensified and sporty exterior design:

the “TT 20 years” anniversary model and “TTS competition” special model

2+2 seaters, 305 liters (10.8 cu ft) of luggage compartment capacity

(Roadster: 280 liters (9.9 cu ft)).

(Roadster: 280 liters (9.9 cu ft)). Length 4.19 meters (13.7 ft), wheelbase 2.51 meters (8.2 ft), short overhangs

Optional LED headlights or Matrix LED headlights

Composite construction body of steel and aluminum

Curb weight from 1,285 kg (2,832.9 lb) (without driver)

TT Roadster and TTS Roadster: soft top opens and closes in around 10 seconds (up to about 50 km/h [31.1 mph])

(up to about 50 km/h [31.1 mph])

Engines and transmissions

New entry-level engine: 40 TFSI with 145 kW (197 hp)

New TTS: 2.0 TFSI with 225 kW (306 hp) accelerates the TTS Coupé from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in just 4.5 seconds (Roadster: 4.8 seconds)

New seven-speed S tronic as option or standard for the TTS

quattro permanent all-wheel drive optionally available for 45 TFSI, standard on TTS

Chassis

Dynamic handling system Audi drive select

as standard feature

as standard feature Progressive steering is a standard feature

adaptive damping Audi magnetic ride (standard on the TTS)

Interior, controls and infotainment

As standard: Audi virtual cockpit, optionally with new sport display (standard in the TTS), Bluetooth interface, multifunction steering wheel plus and light & rain sensor

Driver-oriented interior, clear body lines

MMI navigation plus with MMI touch and natural language voice control

Extensive online services from Audi connect

High-end hi-fi solution: Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Colored interior elements in satin paint finish, orange or turbo blue or gloss paint finish, tango red (TTS)

Driver assistance systems

Audi side assist and Audi active lane assist

Park assist with display of surroundings and reversing camera

The car in detail

The new Audi TT and the new TTS

Right on time for the 20th anniversary of the first Audi TT, the brand is especially highlighting the sports car character of the new model. The brand has accordingly refined the design of its icon, enhanced the performance and extended the range of standard equipment. The limited “Audi TT 20 years” anniversary model is available as a Coupé and as a Roadster; the TTS comes as the “TTS competition” special model.

Exterior design and body

The new Audi TT comes across as more masculine, more progressive and sportier than ever before. Powerful horizontals at the front radiate confidence. The hexagonal Singleframe grille is very wide and flat – similar to the Audi R8 high-performance sports car. Even in the basic version, the large side air inlets underscore the width. The honeycomb pattern on the newly designed three-dimensional radiator grille now exhibits a play of light and shadow.

When viewed from the side, many details of the new Audi TT are reminiscent of the first-generation of the classic. The sculpted sill contour, also known as the dynamic line, together with the door forms a thick light-refracting edge; the rear corners of the door are gently rounded. The wide wheel arches form distinct geometric bodies that appear to be superimposed. The front wheel arch intersects the hood join. The join resumes above the door as the shoulder line and runs nearly horizontally to the rear, where it transitions elegantly into the tail light. The door handles are designed as thick stirrups; the side mirrors with the LED blinkers are mounted on the body’s shoulder. No cap lies underneath the tank flap in the classic TT design; the driver can insert the gas pump nozzle directly into the port – a typical sports car feature.

Horizontal lines also underscore the width of the new Audi TT at the rear. At 120 km/h (74.6 mph), an electrically powered spoiler extends from the luggage compartment cover.

At 250 km/h (155.3 mph), it generates roughly 50 kilograms (110.2 lb) of downforce on the rear axle. The spoiler retracts again when the speed falls below 80 km/h (49.7 mph).

The two large, round exhaust tailpipes on the left and right with their chrome-plated trims terminate in a dual branch exhaust system. They recall the first Audi TT – as do the slightly rounded rear window, the single-part rear lights seamlessly set into the body and the three-dimensional TT logo.

The optional S line exterior package underscores the sporty character of the Audi TT even more. It includes a full-length front splitter, vertical air inlets, a radiator grille in titanium black and specific side sills with inserts as well as a sporty rear end. Added is a wider diffuser and vertical air inlets below the rear lights with three horizontal fins each.

Visual highlight: the headlight design

The flat headlights of the Audi TT fit nicely into the front design and give the sports car an energetic look. Audi installs xenon plus units as standard. Their LED daytime running lights form a homogeneous arc at the upper edges of the headlights.

LED headlights or Matrix LED headlights are available as optional equipment. Their daytime running lights present a distinctive signature: the light is emitted across three fins that subdivide the headlights like a grille. The turn signal strip is located at the lower edge of the headlights. The LED headlights include the cornering, all-weather and highway lights. The Matrix LED headlights come with the intelligent cornering lights as a further feature, created by a shift in the light center position. The control unit works together with the optional MMI navigation plus and uses the navigation data to illuminate the curve shortly before the steering wheel is turned.

The tail lights, which feature LED technology as standard, echo the design of the headlights. The dynamic turn signals are a visual highlight here. The third brake light – a subtle strip on the edge of the luggage compartment cover – ties together the light silhouette at the rear.

Short overhangs: the body

The TT Coupé and the TT Roadster are each 4.19 meters (13.7 ft) in length. Both body variants have short overhangs; their wheelbase measures 2.51 meters (8.2 ft). The Audi TT Coupé 40 TFSI with manual transmission and front-wheel drive has a curb weight (without driver) of only 1,285 kilograms (2,832.9 lb) – a best value in the segment.

The complete outer skin of the TT is aluminum – front fenders, side sections, roof, engine hood, doors and tailgate. The last two components alone save a total of 15.5 kilograms (34.2 lb) over steel. Altogether, the body of the Coupé with all add-on parts weighs 276 kilograms (608.5 lb).

The right material in the right quantity in the right place for optimal functioning – in keeping with this principle, the new TT has a body with an intelligent composite material construction. The front end and the floor group consist of high-strength and ultra-strength steel components, and the body of die-cast semi-finished aluminum, extruded sections and sheet metal.

All exterior details of the new TT have been precisely tuned to the aerodynamic requirements. With a drag coefficient (C d ) value starting at 0.29 (with optional fixed upright spoiler), the TT Coupé achieves the best result in its segment.

Personal selection: the range of paint finishes

Three new exterior colors complete the range of paint finishes for the Audi TT. Cosmo blue, arrow gray, pulse orange and turbo blue (S line only) have been added to the previous colors Daytona gray (S line only), floret silver, glacier white, ibis white, mythos black, nano gray, tango red and Vegas yellow (S line only).

TT Roadster: classic with soft top

Like every open-top Audi, the new TT Roadster comes with a soft top in either black or gray. The soft top has a taut fit, and its excellent sound insulation makes it an “acoustic top.” At 39 kilograms (86.0 lb), the top is very light and doesn’t compromise the luggage compartment. A standard feature, the electrical drive opens and closes the top in around ten seconds at vehicle speeds of up to 50 km/h (31.1 mph).

Engines

High-powered: the TFSI engines

For the new TT Audi offers two direct injection gasoline engines whose performance has been enhanced. With 145 kW (197 hp) in the 40 TFSI as a new entry-level engine and 180 kW (245 hp) in the 45 TFSI, both engines afford significantly more power.

Audi TT 40 TFSI 45 TFSI 45 TFSI quattro Engine type 4-cylinder direct injection gasoline engine 4-cylinder direct injection gasoline engine 4-cylinder direct injection gasoline engine Displacement in cc 1,984 1,984 1,984 Max. power output in kW (hp) at rpm 145 (197) at 4,300 180 (245) at 5,000 180 (245) at 5,000 Max. torque

in Nm (lb-ft) at rpm 320 (236.0 lb-ft) at 1,500 370 (272.9 lb-ft) at 1,600 370 (272.9 lb-ft) at 1,600 Top speed in km/h (mph) 250/250 (155.3/155.3 mph)

(Roadster: 247/247 [153.5/153.5 mph]) 250* (155.3 mph)

(Roadster: 250* [155.3 mph]) 250* (155.3 mph)

(Roadster: 250* [155.3 mph]) Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in s 6.6/6.6

(Roadster: 6.9/6.9) 5.9

(Roadster: 6.1) 5.9

(Roadster: 6.1) Powertrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive quattro all-wheel drive Transmission 6-speed manual transmission /

7-speed S tronic 6-speed manual transmission /

7-speed S tronic 7-speed S tronic

*governed

The 40 TFSI and the 45 TFSI were developed in keeping with the Audi rightsizing philosophy.

In particular, turbocharging replaces the displacement and combines with direct injection for high efficiency. Both engines comply with the EU 6d_TEMP emission category and have a gasoline particulate filter.

Also shared by the two engines is the sound actuator, combined with the Audi drive select dynamic handling system as a standard feature. In the dynamic setting, the sound actuator makes the exhaust sound even sportier and more sonorous.

The TFSI engines use complex thermal management. The core comprises two electrically driven rotary valves combined in a single module. After a cold start, they quickly bring the motor oil to temperature. Depending on the driving situation, they maintain a coolant temperature between 85 and 107 degrees Celsius. The exhaust manifold is located in the cylinder head, where it is bathed in water. This solution also contributes to a quick warm up. At full load, it reduces the temperature of the exhaust gas and thus fuel consumption because there is no need to enrich the mixture for cooling purposes.

The intake and exhaust camshafts are adjustable; on the exhaust side, the Audi valvelift system also varies the stroke of the valves to further minimize charge changing losses. The turbocharger develops its relative charge pressure of up to 0.8 bar very dynamically. Its electric bypass valve is particularly fast-acting and precise. The turbine wheel can withstand exhaust gas temperatures of up to 980 degrees.

Transmission

For both engine versions Audi offers a manual transmission with six speeds and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. In both types of transmission, the close-ratio lower gears enable powerful acceleration while the wide ratio of each transmission’s highest gear reduces engine speed and with it fuel consumption.

Superior sportiness: the quattro drive

The 45 TFSI with 180 kW (245 hp) can be combined with the quattro permanent all-wheel drive, whose hydraulic multi-plate clutch is designed for the utmost dynamic and efficiency. The electronic controller combines stability and driving pleasure. When the car is driven in a sporty way, the system literally presses the TT into a curve and allows controlled drifts on low-friction road surfaces. Management of the multi-plate clutch is a technical module of the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, now standard.

Chassis

The Audi TT also demonstrates the technological competence of the brand with the Four Rings in the chassis, which allows handling that is both dynamic and precise. The pivot bearings and subframe of the McPherson front suspension are made of aluminum. The rear suspension uses four steel links per wheel in order to process the longitudinal and lateral forces separately. Their springs and dampers are separate from one another and respond precisely.

The body is lowered by 10 mm (0.4 in) with the S line sport package or the adaptive damper control system Audi magnetic ride. The further suspension highlights include Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC) and progressive steering, which affords easy maneuvering, agile handling and smooth straight-line stability. Wheel-selective torque control, activated in fast cornering, improves handling as necessary by means of very slight brake interventions on the unloaded wheels on the inside of a curve.

With the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, standard in the new TT, the driver can select different modes (auto, comfort, dynamic and efficiency). The system can also influence the Audi magnetic ride damper control.

The wheel lineup contains numerous sporty variants. Standard are the 17-inch lightweight wheels, with tires of size 225/50. Audi and Audi Sport offer 18, 19 and 20-inch wheels in attractive designs, including a matt titanium-look, as options. A tire pressure indicator is standard.

Powerful brakes are located behind the large wheels; the front discs are internally ventilated. Red brake calipers are optionally available for the TTS. The electromechanical parking brake acts on the rear wheels.

Interior

The interior of the Audi TT is wholly focused on the driver. The overall design of the interior clearly expresses the purist sports car character. The lines are light and almost seem to float. Horizontals emphasize the width effect. All elements are clearly structured and have taut surfaces.

Viewed from the top, the instrument panel resembles an aircraft wing, with its center area sharply inclined towards the driver. The round air vents recall jet engines – another typical TT detail. They house all of the air conditioning controls. The controls for seat heating, temperature, air recirculation, air distribution and strength of the air flow are all arranged along its axis. Small displays show the settings with the optional deluxe automatic air conditioning.

Standard in the Audi TT are sport seats with integrated head restraints. S sport seats with pneumatically adjustable side sections are optionally available, and are standard in the TT with the S line sport package and in the TTS. For the TT Roadster, Audi optionally offers a power extending mesh wind deflector and headroom heating for the S sport seats. The optional leather upholstery is specially pigmented, and inhibits warming from sunlight. Also optionally available are interior elements in the new colors satin paint finish, orange or turbo blue or gloss paint finish, tango red (TTS)

The TT is a sports car with a high degree of everyday practicality. Underneath the stretched tailgate of the 2+2 seater the luggage compartment affords 305 liters of space (10.8 cu ft) (280 liters [9.9 cu ft] on the Roadster).

Numerous details in the interior demonstrate the high standards that Audi places on the quality and functionality of all control elements. They include the round air vents with the narrow chrome rings and the finely ridged rotary wheels, plus the split gear knob or selector lever. The optional LED interior lighting package highlights specific areas, such as the center tunnel and doors.

Controls and displays

All indicators in the new TT appear in digital form on the 12.3-inch display of the Audi virtual cockpit. The driver can choose between two modes: in the classic view, the speedometer and tachometer take center stage. In “Infotainment” mode, more space is given to content such as the navigation map. The optional sport display provides information on the engine output, torque and g forces called upon.

The Audi virtual cockpit presents all information in a comprehensive, versatile and clearly arranged way – from navigation arrows and dynamic animations to the graphics for the assistance systems. The display changes its context-related color scheme according to the main menu selected. In the media menu, for example, it is orange, while green is used for the telephone menu. Indicators with fixed positions are displayed along the lower edge; they show the outside temperature, time and odometer readings as well as warning and information symbols. LEDs indicate the coolant temperature and fuel level.

The MMI operating terminal on the center console has just six buttons. The top-of-the-line MMI navigation plus with MMI touch integrates on the upper surface of the rotary/push-button control a touchpad that recognizes handwritten input and allows zooming, for example. The voice control system understands formulations from everyday speech.

Standard as another control instrument is the multifunction steering wheel with its buttons and rollers. With the exception of touch gestures, the driver can perform the same steps here as with the MMI terminal, all without taking his or her eyes off the road.

Infotainment and Audi connect

The MMI navigation plus with MMI touch has become even more attractive thanks to Audi connect. A data transfer module brings various online services onboard via fast LTE. Many of these services can be customized to the driver’s individual needs using a myAudi account. The myAudi app moreover networks the Audi TT with the driver’s own smartphone.

Passengers in the new TT can surf the web and text with their mobile devices using the Wi-Fi hotspot. The Audi smartphone interface connects the smartphone to the car and plays content seamlessly to the Audi virtual cockpit via USB.

Further modules round off the attractive infotainment lineup – such as a Bluetooth interface as standard feature and an optional Audi phone box for convenient, wireless pairing of the cell phone. At work in the Audi sound system is a five-channel amplifier with nine speakers.

The high-end solution when it comes to hi-fi is the Bang & Olufsen Sound System. Its amplifier has 680 watts of power and 14 channels; the system fills the interior with sound via twelve speakers, including two center speakers and two bass boxes.

Driver assistance systems

The driver assistance systems embody the TT philosophy: they relieve the driver of work, so that he or she can fully concentrate on the road. The standard scope includes the multicollision brake assist and the attention assist.

The optional Audi side assist helps the driver change lanes at vehicle speeds from 30 km/h (18.6 mph). Once the system classifies another vehicle in the blind spot or approaching rapidly as critical for a lane change, it warns the driver via a bright LED on the exterior mirror. If the driver still activates the turn signal, the indicator flashes several times.

The Audi active lane assist (standard or optional depending on the engine version) becomes active from about 65 km/h (40.4 mph). A camera at the interior mirror recognizes the lane markings on the road. If the TT approaches a lane marking without signaling, the system uses a gentle nudge of the electromechanical steering wheel to prompt the driver to steer back into the lane.

Another optional feature, traffic sign recognition, also uses the data from the video camera. It compares data with the navigation system to indicate speed limits, auxiliary signs and no-passing zones.

Three systems are available for convenient and safe parking: the top-of-the-line version, namely the park assist, can steer the TT backwards into parking spaces that are either parallel or perpendicular to the road. The display of the surroundings warns the driver about obstacles on the sides, the reversing camera shows in the Audi virtual cockpit the area behind the car to facilitate maneuvering.

Special models

Exclusive anniversary model “Audi TT 20 years”

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the TT, the brand with the Four Rings is putting the “Audi TT 20 years” on the market as a special model. The anniversary model is limited to 999 cars and incorporates numerous details of the Roadster concept car from 1995. Distinctive are the exclusive paint color arrow gray, pearl effect, Matrix OLED rear lights, gloss metal gray 19-inch wheels in 5-spoke design, black brake calipers, stainless steel tailpipes in a specific design, “TT 20 years” badges on the sides and design elements in gloss black. Above the side sills partially matt-finished Audi rings set in the paint lend the special model an especially exclusive detail. In the interior, the fine Nappa leather in moccasin brown with specific Panuka contrasting stitching and decorative leather strip recalls the beginnings of TT history. A badge with consecutive numbering as well as “TT 20 years” badges on the steering wheel and gear lever knob adorn the cockpit. The “Audi TT 20 years” is available as a Coupé or Roadster, in nano gray or arrow gray. The soft top is gray.

Packed with dynamism: TT S line competition

The special TT S line competition model gives the car an even more dynamic look on the basis of the S line exterior package. Details in the interior and exterior underscore the sportiness – the additional sport screen in the Audi virtual cockpit, colored contrasting stitching, exclusive wheels and gloss black add-on parts such as the fixed rear wing are examples.

New Audi TTS

Shortly following the new TT, Audi will also be launching the TTS into the new model year. The new seven-speed S tronic, a standard feature, further improves the acceleration values of the Coupé and Roadster. The TTS competition special model presents an especially refined exterior and an exclusive interior.

The new TTS draws attention to its status as a top-of-the-line model in the Audi TT family through sporty design details. Elements in matt aluminum silver shine in the Singleframe grille with TTS badge and matt titanium black insert. The horizontal blade in the bumper is also striking. It turns up at the ends, forming narrow, upright funnels at the same height as the side air inlets. The full-length front splitter, the vertical air inlets and the trim strips are also in aluminum look. Powerfully contoured sills also underscore the sporty character viewed from the sides. The hinted vertical air outlets below the rear lights and the broadened three-dimensional diffuser with the four tailpipes of the exhaust system form particular highlights at the rear.

Audi equips the new TTS with 18-inch wheels. Wheels of sizes 18 and 19 inches as well as exclusive 20-inch wheels from Audi Sport are optionally available. The range of paint finishes contains two new colors: pulse orange and turbo blue.

Numerous details in the driver-oriented interior underscore the sportiness of the new TTS: the additional sport screen in the Audi virtual cockpit, the S sport seats and the colored contrasting stitching.

Power package: the 2.0 TFSI

The 2.0 TFSI outputs 225 kW (306 hp) and develops a maximum torque of 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) in the speed range between 2,000 and 5,300 rpm – 20 Nm (14.8 lb-ft) more than on the previous engine. The TTS Coupé accelerates to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.5 seconds (Roadster: 4.8 seconds) – a tenth faster than previously.

4.5 seconds (Roadster: 4.8 seconds) – a tenth faster than previously. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155.3 mph). A gasoline particulate filter is, of course, standard.

The two-liter engine displays its top-performance character in many details. Modified aluminum pistons and high-strength connecting rods transmit the forces to the crankshaft. The crankcase has been reinforced at the main bearing seats and the main bearing cover.

The cylinder head is made of a lightweight aluminum-silica alloy with high strength and temperature resistance. The valve springs and seat rings have been modified for the high loads. The large turbocharger can compress up to 960 kilograms (2,116.4 lb) of air per hour at a maximum air pressure or 1.4 bar. The temperature is greatly reduced by an efficient intercooler.

Fast shifting: the new seven-speed S tronic

Thanks to the close-ratio lower gears, the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission allows acceleration values exceeding those of the preceding model. The wide ratio of the highest gear reduces engine speed and with it fuel consumption.

The new Audi TTS comes with quattro permanent all-wheel drive and the Audi magnetic ride controlled shock absorber system as standard features. Other suspension modules include progressive steering, four-link rear suspension and Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC). The wheel-selective torque control is activated in fast cornering and improves handling as necessary by means of precise brake interventions on the unloaded wheels on the inside of a curve.

The lineup of driver assistance systems for the new Audi TTS corresponds to that of the new TT. The systems relieve the driver of work, so that he or she can fully concentrate on the road.

Sporty highlight: “TTS competition” special model

The “TTS competition” special model” adds an athletic touch – with LED headlights, Audi rings laminated on the side sills, privacy glazing (Coupé only), a fixed rear wing, red-painted brake calipers, 20-inch wheels in high-gloss black and other exterior details in gloss black. Glacier white, tango red and mythos black are available for the exterior paint finish.

The exclusive interior is impressive with a choice of two leather packages: express red with contrasting stitching in granite gray or ebony with contrasting stitching in express red. The elements of the seat trims and center console accordingly come in chrome paint finish, slate gray or gloss paint finish, tango red. The inside rings of the air vents are painted red, the gear lever knob and steering wheel rim with red 12h markings from Audi exclusive come in Alcantara. In addition, the inlays come in carbon as a standard feature.

Equipment and prices

Audi has extended the line of standard equipment for the new Audi TT. Besides the driver-oriented Audi virtual cockpit, the basic version of the new TT now includes the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, the multifunction steering wheel plus, a light & rain sensor and heated exterior mirrors. Also standard are the illuminated USB ports and Bluetooth for wireless pairing of terminal devices. The standard equipment of the new TTS also includes numerous details on the exterior and in the interior, as well as the Audi magnetic ride controlled shock absorber system.

The new Audi TT will arrive at German dealers and become available in other European countries in the fourth quarter of 2018 – customers can already pre-order the model in late September. Prices for the TT Coupé start at around EUR 35,050. The TT Roadster is available from around EUR 37,500.

The Audi TTS will also be arriving at the dealers in the fourth quarter of 2018. Pre-ordering is possible beginning in late September. The prices for the TTS Coupé start at around EUR 54,500, while the TTS Roadster can be purchased from around EUR 57,500.

History

The Audi TT is a design icon. Ever since the premiere of the first concept car in 1995, the Audi TT has stood for driving pleasure, design and attention to detail. When the first Audi TT Coupé came onto the market in the fall of 1998, and the first TT Roadster one year later, the series production products differed only insignificantly from the previously displayed show cars – the dream of any designer. The central design motif was the circle: the arcs of the roof, the front and the rear stood in contrast to the strictly horizontal lines.

1995: the Audi TT concept car

At the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main, Audi presented the first Audi TT as a concept sports car with high suitability for everyday use. Technical Development with a team of Audi designers had developed the concept for a sporty Coupé in the shortest conceivable time. In November 1995, the Roadster version made its premiere as a TTS concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show. The outer lines of the two show cars followed the German philosophy, and recalled the rounded shapes of the pre-War racing cars and post-War sedans of Auto Union. The interior rested on the principle of “as much as necessary and as little as possible.” The TT concept cars were very well received as forward-looking innovations and the embodiment of revolutionary automotive design. Audi kept a low profile for many years regarding possible production of the two model versions, however.

1998: the first generation of the Audi TT

Closely based on the show car, the production model with its formally coherent design idiom has remained a milestone of innovative automotive design to the present day. Its aspiration was clear in the tiniest of details: aluminum elements in the interior, progressive wheel design, a short, spherical gear knob and round, closely spaced tailpipes. For the first time, Audi employed the quick-as-lightning dual-clutch transmission in a production model – the so-called S tronic. Power output ranged from 110 kW (150 hp) to 184 kW (250 hp).

2006: the second TT generation approaches the starting line

The design of the second generation of the successful sports car was formally more integrated in the Audi design idiom, with the driving dynamics of a full-grown athlete. The turbocharged engines developed between 118 kW (160 hp) and 155 kW (211 hp). Audi extended the lineup with an S version producing 200 kW (272 hp) and a true model athlete, the Audi TT RS with 250 kW (340 hp). The later TT RS plus version even produced 265 kW (360 hp). Groundbreaking technologies such as Audi Space Frame (ASF) lightweight construction, TFSI engines and the powerful, sonorous five-cylinder engine played key roles in the car’s success. The second Audi TT was the first sports car with TDI technology.

2014: the third-generation TT

The third generation of the Audi TT came across as sportier, more dynamic and more innovative than its predecessor. One characteristic feature persisted through all generations: the round tank cap with the typical TT logo.