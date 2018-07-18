It has a freaking ejector seat that actually works.
We got our first teaser for this all-new Lego masterpiece back in June, though we didn’t know it would be a classic DB5 until a couple weeks ago. Now the wait is over, and as far as rankings on the all-time cool meter are concerned, we have a serious contender. It’s a foregone conclusion that a vintage Aston Martin is a cool car. James Bond is pretty much the personification of cool. As for Lego, what can we say that hasn’t already been said about this “toy” that fascinates adults as much – if not more – than kids? Put it all together (pun intended) and suddenly we’re wondering why Lego didn’t make this car a long time ago.
Officially it’s the Lego Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5, and once you assemble all 1,295 pieces you will have a reasonably accurate representation of a classic DB5. Of course, this isn’t an ordinary DB5 – Lego has included enough spy gadgetry to make Q proud. Sadly we don’t get functional oil slicks, something we suspect parents of enterprising children will appreciate. The DB5 does, however, sport revolving number plates, hidden machine guns, tire shredders, a rear-window bullet shield, and yes, a fully functional ejector seat.
The kit is also awash with detail, and it looks superb. Under the hood sits an inline-six engine. The dash is detailed and features even more James Bond items like a concealed computer, and a telephone in the door. The wheels look every bit at home on a DB5 model, and the trademark grille with Aston Martin logos front and rear complete the package.
It measures 13 inches (34 centimeters) long when complete, and though it is a bit on the blocky side compared to an actual DB5, it looks fantastic. Our only complaint is the apparent lack of 007 himself, but that should be easily remedied with a Lego dude in a tux.
The new Lego kit is slated to go on sale August 1, with prices starting at $149.99 in the U.S. and £129.99 in the UK.
Source: Lego
Get a license to build with the awesome LEGO® Creator Expert 10262 James Bond Aston Martin DB5. This impressive replica model captures the elegance and timeless sophistication of Agent 007’s iconic 1964 sports car, and comes with a wealth of authentic details and functioning gadgetry. Open the doors and you’ll discover a detailed interior with a concealable tracking computer and a door compartment containing a telephone. And when it’s time for action, activate the passenger ejection seat, turn the rotating license plates, raise the rear-window bullet shield, deploy the wheel-mounted tire slashers and pull back the stick shift to reveal the front-wing machine guns. This collectible model car also features a detailed straight-6 engine, drum lacquered silver front and rear bumpers, molded silver-colored wire wheel rim inserts and front and rear Aston Martin logos. The model has been designed to provide a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia—a must-have for fans of the Aston Martin DB5, James Bond movies and LEGO building sets.
• Authentic replica of the world-famous 1964 Aston Martin DB5 sports car, featuring a classic design with drum lacquered silver front and rear bumpers, molded silver-colored wire wheel rim inserts, opening trunk, hood and doors, and a wealth of James Bond gadgetry, including a working ejection seat, rotating license plates, rear-window bullet shield, front-wing machine guns and wheel mounted tire slashers.
• This LEGO® James Bond Aston Martin DB5 model also features opening doors and a detailed interior with a concealable tracking computer and door compartment with telephone.
• Lift the hood to check out the straight-6 engine detailing.
• Pull back the rear bumper to eject unwelcome passengers.
• Rotate the license plates, raise the rear-window bullet shield and deploy the wheel-mounted tyre scythes
• Pull back the stick shift to reveal the front-wing machine guns.
• Own this collectible replica of the Aston Martin DB5, as featured in the classic James Bond Goldfinger movie.
• New-for-August-2018 special elements include a drum-lacquered macaroni connector, 2x4 tile and 1m beam, plus a printed 1x2 tile with grille pattern.
• Measures over 3” (10cm) high, 13” (34cm) long and 4” (12cm) wide.
Available directly from LEGO Stores & shop.lego.com from 1 August, 2018
(LEGO VIP Availability July 18)