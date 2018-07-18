We got our first teaser for this all-new Lego masterpiece back in June, though we didn’t know it would be a classic DB5 until a couple weeks ago. Now the wait is over, and as far as rankings on the all-time cool meter are concerned, we have a serious contender. It’s a foregone conclusion that a vintage Aston Martin is a cool car. James Bond is pretty much the personification of cool. As for Lego, what can we say that hasn’t already been said about this “toy” that fascinates adults as much – if not more – than kids? Put it all together (pun intended) and suddenly we’re wondering why Lego didn’t make this car a long time ago.

Officially it’s the Lego Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5, and once you assemble all 1,295 pieces you will have a reasonably accurate representation of a classic DB5. Of course, this isn’t an ordinary DB5 – Lego has included enough spy gadgetry to make Q proud. Sadly we don’t get functional oil slicks, something we suspect parents of enterprising children will appreciate. The DB5 does, however, sport revolving number plates, hidden machine guns, tire shredders, a rear-window bullet shield, and yes, a fully functional ejector seat.

The kit is also awash with detail, and it looks superb. Under the hood sits an inline-six engine. The dash is detailed and features even more James Bond items like a concealed computer, and a telephone in the door. The wheels look every bit at home on a DB5 model, and the trademark grille with Aston Martin logos front and rear complete the package.

It measures 13 inches (34 centimeters) long when complete, and though it is a bit on the blocky side compared to an actual DB5, it looks fantastic. Our only complaint is the apparent lack of 007 himself, but that should be easily remedied with a Lego dude in a tux.

The new Lego kit is slated to go on sale August 1, with prices starting at $149.99 in the U.S. and £129.99 in the UK.

Source: Lego