Let’s get one thing out of the way right now. Age is mostly a state-of-mind. Yes, with age comes creaky bones and jabs of pain that have no verifiable source, but you can still have all kinds of fun if you want to and this clip proves it. At the young age of 70, the wonderful lady in this video climbed behind the wheel of an Audi RS4 Avant and ripped a 12.1-second quarter-mile time without even a hint of hesitation.

The video comes from carwow on YouTube, and the woman in question is the mother of carwow’s editorial boss Mat Watson. Sadly we don’t get her name but she absolutely takes no prisoners with the Audi’s 450 horses under her control. With a bit of instruction from Mat on setting up launch control, she floors the RS4 and keeps it there well over 100 mph. According to the on-board telemetry, she blitzed to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds on her way to that 12.1 quarter-mile time, and If we’re reading the Racelogic box correctly, she kept her foot planted all the way to 123 mph. If anything, she looked a bit bored by it all, except at the end when she turned all giddy hearing how fast she just went.

From there, mom and son swapped seats but Mat couldn’t go any quicker. So he did what any competitive son would do – he kept his foot down until the Audi hit 160 mph. And, as any mom would do, she voiced her displeasure with the speed. We’ll not tell what happened when he took her through the brief road course after the run, but it’s certainly worth a few minutes to watch the fun.

Next up – potentially – will be a drifting vid with mom in the car. Let us offer a friendly and enthusiastic vote of confidence to our new favorite senior. You’ve totally got this.

Source: carwow via YouTube