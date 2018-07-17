An intriguing document suggests that Jeep is at least considering a Trackhawk version of the Grand Wagoneer that would pack a 719-horsepower (536-kilowattt) 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. While this sounds amazing, it's not clear whether this is actually a version of the big, luxurious SUV on the way.

Road & Track discovered the listing from German transmission maker ZF that listed a Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk with 719 hp and the firm's ZF-8HP95X gearbox. However, the document showed that production was from April 2017 to May 2017.

Since the Grand Wagoneer reportedly doesn't arrive until sometime in 2020, this listing suggests there are at least a few Hellcat-powered versions in Jeep's test fleet. It's too soon to say whether the company actually plans to offer a production version, though.

For example, spy photos in 2017 showed Chrysler apparently developing a Hellcat-powered 300. However, the company eventually decided not to put the supercharged sedan into production. The same thing could happen for the Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk. Jeep execs and their FCA bosses still have plenty of time to decide, too. The performance version of models generally doesn't arrive for a year or more after the standard model's debut. If the Grand Wagoneer doesn't arrive in dealers until 2020, then it could be three years before we know for sure whether the Hellcat-powered model has a green light.

Even if the Grand Wagoneer doesn't get the Hellcat V8, it could make a big splash in the premium SUV segment where only the top trims of the Grand Cherokee currently compete. The company would offer two versions: a shorter wheelbase Wagoneer and the even bigger Grand Wagoneer. With all the available amenities, the ultimate versions could cost as much as $140,000. Jeep's five-year product plan also indicates its intention to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Source: Road & Track