The invitation-only event happened in the UK shortly after the prototype tackled Goodwood.
With the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed disappearing in the rear view mirror, we move forward having witnessed the new Toyota Supra in action, albeit still wearing a camo wrap. For a modest group of Supra owners in the UK the event was a bit more exciting, as Toyota held an invitation-only party in Sussex not long after the world watched the new A90 climb the famous hill. The gathering brought together 84 people and 50 Supras representing all four generation of the sports car. Unless Toyota held some super-secret family reunion at the company headquarters, this marks the first meeting between the latest generation and its forefathers.
We won’t lie – we’re a bit jealous we weren’t there but at least Toyota grabbed a few photos and some video of the occasion. Toyota’s chief engineer for the new car Tetsuya Tada was also in the house to talk shop with Supra fans, and since we haven’t been able to find any sort of super-secret information from this meet making its way through the internet, we suspect Tada did a lot of smiling without revealing new stats.
According to Toyota, most of the cars in attendance were fourth-generation A80 models. That’s certainly the era that saw the Supra rise to legendary status, but we also have a soft spot for the first-generation Celica Supra. Given what we’ve seen thus far on the A90’s dimensions, we can’t wait to get the oldest and newest models together for a photo shoot because they should match up quite well.
That will have to wait until later in 2019. We don’t have an exact reveal date, but Toyota has said the wrap will come off early next year with production models available closer to summer. When it finally does take center stage, we know it will have a rather svelte weight in the neighborhood of 3,300 pounds (1,500 kilograms) and produce similar levels of torque to what’s currently available in the Lexus F Series cars. In other words, it should be an exquisite sports car.
Toyota Supra Generations Meet
Five generations of Supra together for the first time
- World first as all five generations of Toyota Supra come together
- British Toyota Supra owners get exclusive access to new A90 Supra prototype
- Sports car introduced by Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada
A select group of classic Toyota Supra owners from the UK have become amongst the first car fans in the world to get close up and personal with the all-new version of the iconic sports car.
The behind-closed-doors event in Sussex saw all four famous generations of the sports car brought together with the new fifth generation car for the first time anywhere in the world.
Toyota invited a group of Supra super-fans to an evening event with Tetsuya Tada, in which the chief engineer of the new A90 Supra gave owners of all four previous generations an exclusive introduction to the camouflaged prototype.
The top secret, invite-only event occurred during the long weekend of the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the keenly anticipated new fifth-generation Supra made its world debut.
Earlier in the day, Tada-san had given thousands of enthusiasts an early taste of the vehicle’s dynamic performance by driving up the famous festival hill course, after which the prototype was whisked away to another location in West Sussex for its exclusive static showing.
A total of 50 immaculately presented Supra models from all four generations had been invited to attend in anticipation of the new A90 Supra’s arrival.
The majority of the 84 owners and guests arrived in fourth-generation models, from highly sought-after UK-specification models with manual gearboxes, to examples that illustrated the enduring popularity and immense tuning potential of the iconic 2JZ straight-six engine. Also in attendance were eight third-generation models in both original and facelifted guise, four angular second-generation models, and a single first-generation model – one of only two examples of the Celica Supra known to exist in the UK.
Tada-san drove the new A90 Supra into the building to rapturous applause from the enthusiasts. He positioned it on a rotating stand and then proudly introduced his “new baby” to the crowd as the culmination of six years of development. It was a moment that marked the first time that all five generations of Toyota Supra had ever appeared together in public.
During the course of the evening, Tada-san was eager to mingle with the guests and chat openly about the A90 project. As an enthusiast himself, he was equally eager to hear from existing owners about what Supra means to them and gain a greater understanding of their expectations for this next chapter in the model’s history.
Commenting on the weekend, Tada-san revealed: “I’m just so happy that we’ve made it to this point. I’ve finally been able to reveal the car to the UK; it’s the happiest day of my life. And to drive it up the hill at Goodwood was a really exciting experience.”
Toyota expects its new Supra to reach the market during the first half of 2019.