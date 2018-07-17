The next-generation Renault Clio is currently undergoing an intensive trial program and a couple of prototypes have been filmed out on public roads. In this video, you can see the automaker putting its subcompact hatchback on different tests across country roads in France.

One thing we are happy to report is that Renault is apparently keeping the 1.5-liter diesel engine alive for the new Clio. There were rumors that the manufacturer might replace it with a mild hybrid powertrain, but one of the test cars her is clearly using a new version of Renault’s immortal compression ignition motor as evident from its gentle knocking. Most likely, it will be massaged to deliver better fuel economy and, of course, to meet the latest emissions standards on the Old continent.

Other than the 1.5 dCi, the new Clio will also get a new 1.0-liter gasoline unit, which will replace the old 0.9-liter engine. Probably the most important novelty under the hood will be the new 1.3-liter turbo engine, developed in cooperation between Renault and Daimler. In its range-topping variant, it will deliver 150 horsepower (120 kilowatts), which should be enough for an acceleration from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in less than eight seconds.

The new motor should be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard or an optional dual-clutch automatic available for the more expensive trims.

If you find the shape of the new Clio somewhat familiar that’s probably because Renault is not planning a radical change of the vehicle’s silhouette. It will retain its basic shape and dimensions, but will feature a more attractive design. This will be visual especially at the front, where the latest design innovations from Renault will be implemented. To put that into perspective, expect a Megane-inspired fascia with C-shaped LED daytime running lights.