As you are probably aware by now, Ford is putting cars on the back burner in the United States where the Fiesta, Taurus, and Fusion will be retired in the years to come and the Focus lineup will be downsized to only a crossover-esque Active trim. While the Fusion midsize sedan is slated to go out of production in a couple of years according to reports, the name will allegedly live on for a rugged and lifted wagon to fight the Subaru Outback.

Someone with a little bit of time on his hands and a Photoshop license has decided to imagine how the Ford Fusion could be transformed from a traditional mainstream sedan to a more practical family car merging cues of a wagon and a crossover. If it looks familiar, it’s because the render is heavily based on the 2019 Edge, but with an altered roofline and a pair of roof rails like you get with the Outback.

Other than the rugged Subie, the transformed Fusion would also have to go up against other segment rivals, including the Audi A4 Allroad, the Buick Regal TourX, the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, and the Volvo V60 Cross Country.

While it’s pretty sad to see Ford’s car lineup in the U.S. being reduced to basically the Focus Active and the Mustang, hopefully this rumor about a jacked-up Fusion will come true to offer more variety for fans of the Blue Oval not willing to go down the crossover and SUV road.

With the Fusion sedan to be eventually axed, it will be interesting to see what will happen to its European counterpart, the Mondeo. A refresh will be launched later this year on the old continent, but after that, the model’s future is unclear.

Source: Kleber Silva / Behance