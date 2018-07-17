We can’t be talking seriously about Mercedes-Benz, Smart, or Maybach without mentioning Brabus. The Bottrop-based company is the single largest non-factory tuning company of Daimler products and, in some aspects, is even better known than Mercedes-AMG. A new video from our friends at Autogefuhl provides a detailed look at the firm’s factory and headquarters in Bottrop, so let’s sit back and enjoy it together.

The studio in the western German city employs about 200 workers, while worldwide Brabus has around 400 people working mostly on tuned Mercedes and Smart vehicles. The company is currently represented in more than 100 countries around the world and offers customizable tuning projects based on basically every modern Mercedes model. The video tour of the factory showcases some of the most exclusive new Brabus cars, including a couple of G-Classes in different states of performance and off-road tuning, as well as the mighty S-Class-based Brabus 700 with – yes, that’s right – 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts).

Currently, customers can either buy cars directly from Brabus or take their own vehicles to be upgraded or overhauled. The company offers not only performance tuning, but also cosmetic modifications, including full body aerodynamic kits, carbon fiber components, and sports exhaust systems. Of course, Brabus engineers will also provide the best brake system and engine remapping, as well custom upholsteries, gauges, pedals and literally everything for the interior of your beloved Mercedes.

Interestingly, Brabus is not only focused on performance sedans and coupes. The firm can also work on your X-Class pickup and even on your Viano or Vito bus, as well as the ForTwo, Roadster, and ForFour models from Smart. It is also operating a department for retro cars, where classics are brought back to their former glory. Startech is another division of Brabus, focused on vehicles from Jaguar and Land Rover.

