3,340. That’s how many cars McLaren sold in 2017, representing an all-time record for the Woking-based marque. Approximately two-thirds of the sales were of models belonging to the Sports Series family, which recently received a new range topper in the shape of the 600LT. All of the cars were hand-assembled at the facility in Surrey and shipped to their rightful customers through 86 retailers in 31 markets from all over the world.

The McLaren Production Center (MPC) puts together up to 20 cars each day, and this new video gives us an idea of what it takes to build a supercar – from getting the body ready to be painted to inserting the carbon fiber tub and engine before putting the essential finishing touches. Prior to loading the vehicles into a trailer, McLaren fully covers them with a wrap to protect the precious cargo during transportation.

The company has an extremely busy schedule up ahead as its Track25 business plan calls for 18 new models and derivatives to be launched between now and the middle of the next decade. By 2025, all models will feature some form of electrification, including a direct successor for the P1 flagship. Thanks to a massive investment of £1.2 billion ($1.58B), production levels will increase by nearly 75 percent to roughly 6,000 units annually by 2025 when the retail network will reach 100 dealerships.

Fans of the iconic McLaren F1 are now patiently waiting to see its spiritual successor set to take the shape of a three seats that goes by the codename of “BP23.” Faster than the F1 of the 1990s, the new Ultimate Series car dubbed as being a “Hyper-GT” will be built in 106 units – all of which have long been sold for $2.5 million a pop.

Source: McLaren