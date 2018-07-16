Mercedes-Benz's engineers are stripping off camouflage from the A35, and this video provides a little opportunity to check out the upcoming mildly hot hatchback.

The A35 is the entry-level step into the AMG lineup. Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers says that it produces "around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts)," and rumors suggest the actual figure could be as high as 335 hp (250 kW). The output will come from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that will possibly have the aid of an electrically assisted turbo and 48-volt mild hybrid technology. All-wheel drive will come standard for getting this muscle to the road.

Compared to the standard A-Class, the A35 gains a revised front and rear fascia. It also has a very attractive set of oval exhaust tips.

Inside, the A35 should take elements from nicer examples of the new A-Class with the addition of a few sporty bits like better-bolstered seats and touches of carbon fiber trim. In its top form, buyers can get the regular model with a pair of 10.25-inch digital displays – one for the instruments and another for infotainment. Customers should also be able to get the regular version's driver assistance tech, including Active Distance Assist and Active Steering Assist.

The hatchback won't be coming to North America, but Mercedes will sell the sedan version there. The specs will likely be identical between them, and the only change will be the addition of a trunk at the rear. Look for the company to unveil the four-door for the United States before the end of the year. The AMG variants possibly won't be available at launch, though.

Later, Mercedes will introduce the even more potent A45 that will also have a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with an output over 400 hp (298 kW).

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube