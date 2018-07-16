Even with less concealment, the next-gen sedan still looks a lot like the current model.

New spy shots of the next-gen Subaru Legacy are here, and they show a lot more of the new sedan than the previous, heavily concealed test mule. This one only appears to wear camouflage, and there's no evidence of extra cladding to hide the body. According to the spy photographer, this one was on the road in Detroit.

Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots
2018 Subaru Legacy: Chicago 2017

This test mule provides even more evidence that the next-gen Legacy looks a whole lot like the current one. The grille is slightly shorter and less angular. The headlights also lose some of their sharp edges. Subaru's designers continue to put the foglights in the lower corners of the fascia, too.

Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots
2017 Subaru Legacy Sport

In profile, the changes are most evident at the rear where it appears that the new design has an extended roofline that flows more gradually into the trunk.

Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots
2018 Subaru Legacy: Chicago 2017

At the rear, there are pointier taillights than the current model. Subaru also now appears to hide the exhaust pipes behind the lower fascia.

Subaru Legacy
16 photos
Subaru Legacy Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Legacy
Explore Reviews

More photos

Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Photos
Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Photos
2018 Subaru Legacy: Chicago 2017
2018 Subaru Legacy: Chicago 2017
2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh
2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium: Review
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium: Review
2017 Subaru Legacy & Outback
2017 Subaru Legacy & Outback
2016 Subaru Legacy and Outback unveiled with modest updates
2016 Subaru Legacy and Outback unveiled with modest updates

The design changes are surprisingly minor for a whole new generation of Subaru's midsize sedan, but there are bigger tweaks under the surface. The upcoming Legacy moves to the automaker's modular Subaru Global Platform that already underpins the Ascent, Crosstrek, Forester, and Impreza.

See The Legacy's Future And Past:

Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spied Under Heavy Camouflage
You Can Own This 1993 Subaru Legacy RS Driven By Richard Burns

 

Powertrain choices are still a mystery, but rumors indicate the possibility of a new generation of four-cylinder engines being available. A naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder would be the base mill. A 2.0-liter turbo might replace the aging 3.6-liter, flat six. However, the 260-horsepower (194 kW) 2.4-liter turbo seems like a possibility to be in the engine range, too.

 

The current speculation indicates Subaru might debut the new Legacy in early 2019 and have it on sale before the end of that year as a 2020 model year product.

Source: Automedia

Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Photos

Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots
18 photos
Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots Next Subaru Legacy Spy Shots

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Legacy
Explore Reviews

More photos

Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots
Next-Gen Subaru Legacy Spy Shots
2018 Subaru Legacy: Chicago 2017
2018 Subaru Legacy: Chicago 2017
2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh
2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium: Review
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium: Review
2017 Subaru Legacy & Outback
2017 Subaru Legacy & Outback
2016 Subaru Legacy and Outback unveiled with modest updates
2016 Subaru Legacy and Outback unveiled with modest updates