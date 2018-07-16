New spy shots of the next-gen Subaru Legacy are here, and they show a lot more of the new sedan than the previous, heavily concealed test mule. This one only appears to wear camouflage, and there's no evidence of extra cladding to hide the body. According to the spy photographer, this one was on the road in Detroit.

This test mule provides even more evidence that the next-gen Legacy looks a whole lot like the current one. The grille is slightly shorter and less angular. The headlights also lose some of their sharp edges. Subaru's designers continue to put the foglights in the lower corners of the fascia, too.

In profile, the changes are most evident at the rear where it appears that the new design has an extended roofline that flows more gradually into the trunk.

At the rear, there are pointier taillights than the current model. Subaru also now appears to hide the exhaust pipes behind the lower fascia.

The design changes are surprisingly minor for a whole new generation of Subaru's midsize sedan, but there are bigger tweaks under the surface. The upcoming Legacy moves to the automaker's modular Subaru Global Platform that already underpins the Ascent, Crosstrek, Forester, and Impreza.

Powertrain choices are still a mystery, but rumors indicate the possibility of a new generation of four-cylinder engines being available. A naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder would be the base mill. A 2.0-liter turbo might replace the aging 3.6-liter, flat six. However, the 260-horsepower (194 kW) 2.4-liter turbo seems like a possibility to be in the engine range, too.

The current speculation indicates Subaru might debut the new Legacy in early 2019 and have it on sale before the end of that year as a 2020 model year product.

Source: Automedia