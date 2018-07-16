The BMW M performance division of the German automaker has created some of the best sports cars in the world. These are machines that put the driving experience at the forefront of engineering and design. The M3 is still a performance benchmark decades after it first went on sale. Over the years, the BMW M umbrella has grown to include vehicles of various pedigrees from throughout the BMW lineup – whether the M nameplate is affixed to a lightly modified crossover or attached to a 600-plus-horsepower super sedan. Right now, one of the most quintessential sports cars in the automaker’s lineup is the compact M2 Competition.

It's pint-sized footprint, powerful engine, and superb handling characteristics put it in a class of its own. The teaser video above, which shows a camouflage-covered BMW M2 with a powerful laser on the front drifting around a dark warehouse, is previewing a mysterious record-breaking attempt. We have no idea what record they’re trying to break. You don’t see much other than the powerful laser, some moody lighting, and some black balloons exploding when the laser hits them. It appears the video will help demonstrate the M2 Competition’s handling and agility – which it should do quite well.

The BMW M2 Competition has a biturbocharged 3.0-liter engine producing 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which is 40 and 62 more, respectively when compared to the standard M2. Power routes through a standard six-speed manual or optional seven-speed dual-clutch, allowing the car to hits 60 miles per hour in 4.2 and 4.0 seconds, respectively. Top speed is 174 mph.

Again, this video doesn’t appear to be demonstrating the full breadth of the M2 Competition’s performance range. Something about the video – and the fact it’s in a warehouse – makes us think this will be about the car’s handling. You can hear a voiceover in the video say, “If the car doesn’t respond to the feedback precisely, we're really not going to break this record.” You can also spot what appears to be a 60-second timer in one of the shots, too. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out what record they’re trying to break – and if the attempt was a success.

Source: BMW M via YouTube