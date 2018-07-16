The new BMW 8 Series doesn't arrive in Europe until November and Americans have to wait until December. For an early look, BMW brought the grand tourer to the Goodwood Festival of Speed for potential buyers to take a closer look, and the company made a video showing off the machine for anyone that didn't attend the automotive event.

In the U.S., the 2019 8 Series will start at $111,900, plus a $995 destination charge, and the six-figure price will get buyers a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 producing 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system will handle the job of getting the power to the road. The setup will get the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds and to a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). The 8 Series will also come with standard adaptive dampers and LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight technology.

The 8 Series in this video is loaded with options, like the carbon fiber roof. It also has the carbon package that covers portions of the bumpers, diffuser blades, rear spoiler, exhaust trim, and mirror caps.

While the machine looks sporty on the outside, the interior offers a nice mix of luxury and tech. Standard features include a head-up display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Opulent amenities include Merino leather upholstery and a sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon stereo. There are also optional upgrades like a more advanced driver assistance system, glass trim, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system.

Europeans will also be able to choose the 840d xDrive that will come with many of these amenities but will replace the gas-fueled V8 with a 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six producing 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque.

Source: BMW UK via YouTube