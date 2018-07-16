The new Lexus LC sports car is fast, pretty, and worthy of a 6.6 out of 10 on our review scale, but it looks like dealers might be having trouble moving the sports car off their lots. Just 1,016 examples were delivered so far this year. In an effort to alleviate some of that sales stress, Lexus is offering up to $5,000 off the purchase of a new LC, according to CarsDirect, dropping the asking price of the V8-powered model to under $90,000.

The $5,000 rebate brings the total asking price of the LC down from $92,000 for the V8-powered model, to only $87,000 (not including destination and other fees). The hybrid model, meanwhile, drops from $96,510 to $91,510. Even with the rebate, we wouldn't exactly call the LC "affordable," but $5,000 off definitely makes it a more enticing option for buyers shopping in this class.

Unfortunately, the deal is at the discretion of the dealers and isn't being advertised everywhere. With that in mind, it's still one of the best deals Lexus has offered to date – it even bests the $4,000 rebate the company is currently offering on certain leases. But you better move quick, the LC deal is only good until July 31st.

As if you needed any other reason to lust after the luxurious Lexus, the LC comes powered by a 5.0-liter V8 producing 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (539 Newton-meters) of torque. All that oomph gives it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour).

If you want similar performance attributes but with the added efficiency of an electrified powertrain, opt for the LC hybrid. That version comes powered by a hybrid V6 producing 354 hp (263 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, with the ability to sprint to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Truth is, you can't go wrong with either, and the $5,000 rebate should only help sway buyers that might be on the fence.

