Bayerische Motoren Werke, better known as BMW, is busy working on a number of new or refreshed models. Some of the brand’s recent launches include the new X5 and the revived 8 Series Coupe, and a couple of fresh spy videos show more vehicles are on the final line of their development.

Probably the most important new model for the automaker, as far as the U.S. market is concerned, is the first-ever X7 full-size SUV. In the spy video attached at the top, the vehicle looks almost ready for the assembly lines testing in the wild with its final production body.

Earlier today we shared additional spy photos with the Mercedes-Benz GLS competitor from Bavaria, and we assume it will debut before the year’s end. At launch, depending on the market, the X7 will be available with a selection of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, and a hybrid powertrain will eventually join the range before 2020.

Meanwhile, BMW is also testing the next-generation 3 Series, and a new prototype has been spied in the mountains of Colorado. This new video (below) shows the sports sedan is in earlier stages of development compared to the X7, as the test car is still heavily camouflaged, despite already wearing its production body. The new CLAR-based model will be lighter and – as this video confirms – slightly bigger than the outgoing model, which means BMW will finally improve the negative ratings for the interior volumes of the sedan.

As a bonus, we’ve also attached a spy video (below) with a prototype of the new X5. It’s a bit weird to see a disguised trial car given the SUV’s recent full debut, but we assume BMW is still doing final evaluations and adaptations for the U.S. market. The fourth-generation X5 will hit the dealerships around the country from November 10, with prices starting at $60,700 for the base xDrive40i model.

Source: TFLnow on YouTube