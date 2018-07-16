When it was teasing the Cayenne E-Hybrid back in the second half of February, Porsche showed several camouflaged prototypes getting dusty in South Africa. It looks like the facelifted Macan was nearby as the folks from Stuttgart have now released images and footage of the smaller SUV during high-altitude testing in Lesotho. An enclaved country in southern Africa, the Kingdom of Lesotho is completely surrounded by South Africa and served as the venue where Porsche conducted final testing of the 2019 Macan at heights of up to 3,400 meters (11,155 feet) above the sea level.

Described by Porsche as “the sports car masquerading as a compact SUV,” the Macan was put through its paces on difficult terrain to demonstrate its off-road prowess. The updated version will have some big shoes to fill considering the pre-facelift model has generated more than 350,000 sales worldwide ever since its launch back in 2014. To fully understand how successful the Macan has been for Porsche, last year it outsold the mighty 911 by an incredible three-to-one margin.

While official details about the 2019 Macan are scant at the time being, latest reports are indicating a power boost across the entire range. For example, the base model will allegedly go up from 248 hp to almost 300 hp, while the hotter Macan S will see its power increase by 20 hp to 355 hp. The flagship Turbo is expected to gain an extra 40 hp, which would give it a meaty 434 hp.

Those eager to buy a shiny new Macan powered by a diesel engine are in for a disappointment as there won’t be one, nor will there be a hybrid variant in this generation.

Beyond the changes that will occur underneath the hood, the facelift will bring discreet exterior styling tweaks and a reworked dashboard to accommodate a bigger infotainment system. Other modifications in tow include the use of more aluminum in the suspension to shave weight, along revised handling, and the option for tungsten-coated brakes featuring white calipers. Porsche has also spent some time fiddling with the ride quality, so the 2019 Macan should prove to be smoother and more comfortable.

The latest teaser published today announces a market launch in China at the end of the month, so an online reveal is slated to take place in the coming days.

Source: Porsche