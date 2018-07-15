Just when you thought that the era of performance shooting brakes has ended, Audi launches the RS4 Avant at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It’s like the messiah of performance wagons, destined to bring back the glory to the most underrated vehicles ever existed.

The RS4 Avant is indeed a station wagon, and might look like an ordinary one to the uninitiated. However, for car nuts, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that it packs 450 horses under its hood and a whopping 443 pound-feet of torque.

Now, just how fast is this performance wagon in the Green Hell? Well, Sport Auto Magazine took the RS4 Avant on a hot lap in the Nürburgring, and we’re lucky to get a shotgun shot of the exhilarating lap.

Looking at the video, it’s almost impossible to get excited as the driver attacks the corners without hesitation. Although, you could see that there were times when he was struggling on tight ones causing a bit of an understeer, even with the RS4 Avant’s all-wheel-drive system. Nevertheless, he was able to finish the lap without scratches.

It’s important to note that the driver was able to achieve a maximum speed of 273 kilometers per hour (167 miles per hour), which was close to the maximum of the RS dynamic package which is 280 kilometers per hour (174 miles per hour). He was able to achieve this at the longest straight of the ‘Ring near its exit.

At the end of the lap, the RS4 Avant was able to finish with 7:58.52 time. Not the fastest, we know, but it isn’t bad either for a vehicle that can load up to two month’s worth of groceries. Besides, with all that speed and acceleration, we’re pretty sure that the driver enjoyed the hot lap more than we enjoyed the shotgun ride.

Source: Sport Auto via Youtube