Sibling rivalry isn’t a strange concept inside a household. While the Camaro is almost always going head-to-head with the Ford Mustang, and the Corvette is best to go on a deathmatch with the Porsche 911, a Camaro versus Corvette matchup isn’t something to be frowned upon. We bet Chevy would be proud of its children with this. Luckily, Sport Auto Magazine pitted the two at Hockenheim, Germany in a time-attack battle.

The Camaro ZL1 LE is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, capable of producing 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. It’s curb weight is at 3,685 pounds. On the other hand, the Corvette ZR1 has a supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 with an output of 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette is on a definite advantage on this one just by looking at the performance figures. Although, the Corvette has a 10-speed automatic transmission installed, compared to the six-speed stick of the Camaro. That could add some weight to the Corvette.

Surprisingly, though, the time attack matchup here showed that the Corvette is three seconds faster than the Camaro with 1:06.9 time. The red Camaro completed the lap at 1:09.6. So, just three seconds with that awful amount of power difference?

There were many factors that could have affected the lap times. First, as stated by Sport Auto Magazine in the comments section of the video, the outside temperature was much higher when they tested the ZR1 on the track. Second, we reckon that the transmission in each cars were different, which could have influenced the results of the time attack, depending on the skillset of the tester.

Nevertheless, we knew who won after this sibling matchup. Clue? It’s the bowtie brand.

Source: Sport Auto via Youtube