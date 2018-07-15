Maserati Baby SUV Imagined in Photoshop

During the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presentation last June 2018, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne revealed the future of Maserati until 2022. Next-generation Ghibili and Quattroporte are underway, along with appears to be a smaller Levante SUV. With that, Automedia imagines the future baby Maserati SUV in this edited image in Photoshop.

The news of the additional SUV in the lineup came with preliminary details from Maserati. The company said that the baby SUV will have an ideal 50:50 weight distribution and will offer best-in-class lightweight platform. Aside from that, it will also have a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, “superior ride and handling,” and plug-in hybrid power plant.

Basing on the image, it seems like the initial specs were achieved, particularly its weight distribution because of the balanced from and rear overhangs. The baby SUV isn’t too far from the current Levante, albeit, a bit puffed and top-heavy. It sports the vertical-slat grille that current Maseratis have, thinking that the Italian brand won’t veer away from that styling anytime soon.

As for the ground clearance, of course the baby SUV will have less, but judging by the photo it might sit on 17s or even 18s for a beefier look. Overall, the imagined baby SUV may be smaller than the Levante but for us, it’s chunkier in appearance.

Now, we can only imagine the powertrains that Maserati will include in its baby SUV. Considering that the Levante gets a less-spicy GTS variant, a 3.8-liter V8 that produces 550 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 730 Newton-meters (538 pound-feet) of torque, it can be projected that the baby SUV will get a smaller power plant than this.

If we’re to speculate, we figured it could get the 3.0L V6 Ferrari engine of the Ghibli. Its 430 hp and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) output would be more than enough if Maserati will keep its promise of a lightweight body construction.

Image: Automedia