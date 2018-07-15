Ah, yes, the land speed world record. The title of being the fastest vehicle on land. The current record-holder is Andy Green, a British Royal Air Force pilot who drove a jet-propelled Thrust Supersonic Car, or ThrustSSC, to beat the land speed record at that time. It was set on October 15, 1997 when it achieved a speed of 1,228 kilometers per hour (763 miles per hour), making it the first land vehicle to officially break the sound barrier.

However, did you know that Mercedes almost had the shot at the land speed record in the late 1930s? The project was called the Mercedes-Benz T80 world record project vehicle. It had the heart of an aircraft engine, poised to conquer the speed records set by the Brits during that time. Now, why almost? Read along.

During the mid-‘30s, race car driver Hans Stuck had a dream to break the absolute world land speed record that’s currently set by British drivers at that time. It was a big project, that’s why he sought help from Wilhelm Kissel, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler-Benz AG in the 1930s, air force general Ernst Udet, and engineer Ferdinand Porsche. If the latter’s sounds pretty familiar, yes, Porsche was designing cars for Mercedes at that time and for this project.

After several shenanigans and complications, the project was completed – a three-axled, 27-foot long car that’s poised to achieve a maximum speed of 650 kph (404 mph). It’s powered by a V12 DB 603 cutaway engine, and aircraft power plant, which is capable of producing 3,500 horsepower at 3,640 revolutions per minute. It’s target? To break the existing record at that time: 595.04 kph (370 mph) by John Cobb.

All was looking great and it seemed like Stuck was on his way to become the driver of the fastest land vehicle of the 1930s. What was the problem then?

Unfortunately, war broke out even before Stuck was able to attempt to break the world record. The DB 603 aircraft engine was removed from the T80 and the vehicle was moved to safety. The T80 survived the car but the project didn't make a return.

The T80 world record project vehicle is now on display at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.

Source: Mercedes