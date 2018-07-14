Arguably one of the wildest cars ever made to carry Ford’s Blue Oval, the RS200 is no stranger to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was only last year when the Group B machine in the hands of former rallycross racer Pat Doran was involved in a pretty serious crash, and today another mid-engined coupe was the victim of an unfortunate and rather odd incident.

Professional rallycross driver Liam Doran drove the car during the timed lap for only a few seconds as shortly after the start of the lap, the RS200’s rear bodywork came off. This obviously had a huge impact on aerodynamics, and the car became uncontrollable from that point on. What matters the most is that the driver got out of the car safe and sound.

It’s sad to see such a relatively rare machine not only losing big chunks of its bodywork, but also likely suffering additional damages caused by a fire that started at the back moments after the impact with the hay bales.

The aforementioned RS200 that crashed last year, which by the way was an Evolution 2 model, was repaired overnight and returned the second day for a new run up the Goodwood hill. We’re not so sure it will be a similar story with this example as the damage appears to be more serious. Hopefully, the rear-wheel-drive machine will be back at the festival next year to prove Ford’s rear-wheel-drive race car is brutally fast.