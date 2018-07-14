Looks like Hinrich Woebcken’s confirmation of the T-Cross coming to North America has been refuted by his own colleague. Volkswagen small car product line head Andreas Kruger is saying otherwise, pointing out that the German marque’s upcoming crossover is too small for the U.S. and Canada.

In a report by Automotive News Europe, the VW honcho confirmed that the T-Cross “will be a definite no-show in North America.” Now, if you’re among those who are in high hopes for this car, this may be the worse news you could hear today.

The T-Cross is based on the MQB A0 platform that the Polo utilizes, making it a hatchback on stilts. This platform also makes its 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) shorter than the bigger T-Roc when it comes to wheelbase. Despite that, the T-Cross is pegged to have maximum legroom and trunk space for its occupants. It would have been a solid deal for a small crossover but sadly, the U.S. market will have to just look at what the rest of the world will be having.

VW will launch the T-Cross in Europe this fall and will be available across the continent shortly after. While North America won’t be getting it in the showrooms, the German marque will sell the crossover to the rest of the world. After Europe, the T-Cross will South America-bound, then China, and then finally India.

Speculations report that it could have three engine options, namely the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI, four-cylinder 1.5 TSI engines, and maybe the 1.6-liter TDI, all from the Polo. It’s still in the grey area whether the T-Cross will be available with an optional all-wheel-drive layout, but it won’t be surprising if it will be exclusive to front-wheel since there’s only a few subcompact crossovers in the market with AWD.

Source: Automotive News Europe