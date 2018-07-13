Every new video about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan – the bespoke automaker’s high-sided vehicle that’s really an SUV – gives us a peek a the craftsmanship that goes into each vehicle. The latest video from Carvlogger on YouTube provides us with a look at two different Cullinan SUVs and how they differ both inside and out. The video is a lengthy one – just a smidge over 30 minutes – and it gives a detailed look inside and out of each model. You get to see the standard features and what the options are – which inflate the already hefty base price of $325,000. Then again, Rolls has built its reputation on meeting the needs, wants, and desires of its customer base. Insane levels of customization are key to its profit margins.

What I find interesting is after a quick look at the exterior we head inside to sit in the rear seats. There are indeed plenty of people who drive their Rolls-Royce vehicles, but the back seat is where the car shines with absurd levels of comfort. You’ll find tables that flip down from the back of the front seats with the press of a button and a rear entertainment system. You also have two choices of rear-seat configurations. You can have the Lounge Seat layout where two outboard seats are divided by a massive rear center console that incorporates a drinks cabinet with champagne flutes, whiskey glasses, and a refrigerator. There’s also a bench-style single seat that fits three additional passengers.

The Cullinan is based on the same platform that underpins the Phantom – Rolls’ all-aluminum Architecture of Luxury platform. The shared underpinnings mean the Cullinan carries several design cues inside and out that are reminiscent of the Phantom. Rolls’ large, wide, and iconic grille returns, which are flanked by equally familiar headlights.

Videos like these never feel as long as they actually are. It’s nice to get a deep-dive into a new vehicle when many videos give just high-level overviews of a car’s greatest features. If you ever wanted to learn more about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, then this is the video for you.

Source: Carvlogger via YouTube