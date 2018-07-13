Electrification is a vast world that is witnessing more and more conquerors that are ready to plant their flag and become one of the pioneers. Porsche is among these adventurers by preparing to launch the Taycan – the German firm's first zero-emission model available to customers. More EVs are on the way later like the Taycan Cross Turismo, and a new investment to buy 10 percent of Rimac means the company has a partner in this undertaking.

The folks in Zuffenhausen intend to exploit Rimac's experience at creating high-performance EVs. We don't know if Rimac and Porsche would ever team up to build an electric hypercar, but this rendering imagines what such an awe-inspiring machine might look like.

A Wonderful Fantasy

In much the way that the 918 Spyder marked Porsche's jump into the plug-in hybrid market, an electric supercar could be a way to demonstrate its cutting-edge EV tech. Setting a Nürburgring record would be a quick way to establish the machine's performance credentials, and this rendering certainly makes the coupe look like something you'd see achieving a new top time at the 'Ring. Extensive use of composite materials would let the companies keep the weight down.

Thousands Of Horses

Rimac is well acquainted with how to create EVs that are capable of insane outputs – like the C_Two with 1,888 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters). If the company ever works with Porsche to create a hypercar, there's no reason to expect anything different. Imagine a 2,000-hp (1,491-kW) machine with separate electric motors powering each wheel. The spring to 60 mph (96 kph) could happen in less than two seconds. Solid-state batteries would store enough energy to get the beast around the Nordschleife for multiple laps.