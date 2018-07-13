There are few automotive rivalries that match the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang. These two Pony cars started duking it out in 1967, and save for Camaro’s absence through much of the 2000’s, the fight for bragging rights is stronger than ever. You’ll see this battle taking place every single day in America, but this drag strip video from Wheels on YouTube is very special. That’s because it features the current top guns from team Mustang and Camaro – a 2018 Shelby GT350 and 2018 Camaro ZL1.

More importantly, both cars are said to be completely stock. Anyone who’s spent even a little bit of time in the Mustang or Camaro world knows just how rare that really is.

Going strictly by the numbers, the Camaro should easily win this contest. The ZL1 is a bona-fide 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) monster with its supercharged LT4 V8, whereas the GT350’s 5.2-liter mill offers 526 hp (392 kW) from one of the best-sounding, naturally-aspirated V8s available today. Truth be told, many comparos have been done already and the Camaro comes out on top every time. Of course, numbers don’t always tell the full story when it comes down to real-world racing, right?

Ordinarily we’d direct you to the video so you can experience the dramatic conclusion the same way we do, but short of a catastrophic failure there’s no way the Mustang wins this. We will concede the Shelby does get quite a good launch over the ZL1, but the Camaro makes it up in the long run. The drama, then, is how much does Ford’s war horse lose by? We’ll leave that bit of excitement to the video.

Fortunately for the Ford camp, there’s a new GT500 coming soon and it will make at least 700 horsepower. That should be enough for the Blue Oval to claim the quarter-mile title once again, or at least until Chevrolet ups the ante again. Ah what a glorious time to be a fan of American muscle.

Source: Wheels via YouTube