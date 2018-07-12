Today has been quite a day for the faithful fans of Toyota performance. We got a healthy look at the new Supra in action – albeit a near-production prototype still wearing camo – scooting up the hill at Goodwood. Now we have a little something extra courtesy of our spy photographers, which happened to nab a few shots of the Supra’s interior for us to peruse.

The last time we peeked inside the Supra was back in April, and then it was only a glimpse of the steering wheel and instrument cluster, with the automatic transmission stalk barely visible on the lower right. These photos give us a sense of the entire interior, and though many areas are covered up, we do get a cockpit-type feel that made the previous-generation Supra feel like a jet fighter behind the wheel. Sort-of, anyway.

The dash doesn’t have the same wraparound affect, but occupants will definitely sit low in the car. We see a wide infotainment screen atop the center stack, separated by air con vents with another cover possibly covering a second screen. It’s also possible that different trim levels could feature a bank of manual controls instead.

These shots also give us a perspective of just how high that center console is between the two seats. It’s already been reported that the Supra will only offer an automatic with paddle shifters on the wheel for manual control. Next to the shifter we see a touchpad control which could further support the theory of a second screen below the dash vents.

It’s been a very long reveal process, but we’re hopefully nearing the end. Toyota has said the new car will go on sale the first half of 2019, so that means the full reveal is likely six months away at the very most.

We expect it will be worth the wait.

Source: CarPix