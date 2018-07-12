Sometimes, everything goes your way. And sometimes, you have a day where you feel like this autonomous Ford Mustang. At this point you’re probably expecting us to bust out the Mustang-crashing-into-crowds jokes, or better yet, how an autonomous Mustang could well replace Arnold Schwarzenegger to become the next Terminator. There was, after all, a Mustang nicknamed Terminator, but we digress.

This is actually a very high-tech creation that stems from a partnership between Siemens and Cranfield University. The goal was simple – bridge the gap between past and future by taking a classic Mustang and outfitting it with modern autonomous tech. It wasn’t converted to an electric runabout, however – the thumping American V8 still sends power to the rear wheels. Changes to the steering, throttle, and brakes, however, allow a computer to take control of the driving. It navigates via scanning tech and GPS systems, and based on this video, we think a bit more work needs to happen.

For the record, we must say that the Mustang did make it to the top. Granted, it took a very slow route during its aimless meander to the top and yes, the trip did include a sudden right turn for an interlude with a hay bale. But like any plucky American after downing a few too many rounds of Guinness while on vacation in the UK, it picked up its pride and soldiered forward to the finish – albeit four minutes after it started.

Joking aside, this is a rather notable achievement. Yes, autonomous cars are testing in conditions far more unpredictable than a 1.1-mile hill climb with controlled access, but hey, only a few manual corrections were needed during the run. Admittedly it’s hilarious to watch, but in some ways it’s like watching a baby make take its first steps. One of the guest announcers mentioned during the run that the speed could be increased, and that the car will be making more passes during the event. That means there’s a chance the Mustang could redeem itself, provided it can learn the course a bit better.

Or it could become the Terminator. Only time will tell.

Source: Siemens, Goodwood Festival of Speed via Facebook