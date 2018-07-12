By now you all probably know that a new 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo is coming. We’ve had a few rounds of spy photos in recent months, and the thing about 911s is that the new models tend to look like the old ones. For example, the above spy video from Automotive Mike on YouTube shows a prototype 911 getting a proper workout around the Nürburgring, and at a quick glance we might not suspect it was a new one.

But alas, there is much to talk about. Yes, it has that familiar 911 shape but the new car looks to be quite a bit wider and a touch more muscular, especially in the rear. The hood also receives some fresh sculpting to help break up the expansive space found on the current-generation 911. Revised intakes sit down low on the front fascia, and around back the tail lights are squared off with a strip that stretches the width of the car. The overall effect is a meaner looking 911, and we like it.

That’s what we get from previous spy photos and still grabs of this video. Watching the new 911 in action at the ‘Ring helps us realize the benefits of at least some of these changes. That wider track certainly keeps the Turbo’s backside better planted in corners – through several laps in a couple different locations we didn’t see the car get even a bit out-of-shape. Granted there could be an array of safety systems and driver assists at work, but even then the 911 seems well and truly planted. That’s significant, because we’re expecting the next-generation car to check in somewhere north of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), and that’s not easy to keep in check even with a gaggle of computers helping out.

Because of the fast action, and because Porsche loves to use black test cars with black camouflage, it’s hard to tell if the coverings are mostly gone on this prototype. At the very least we think a reveal could be just a few months away, possibly by the end of 2018 or early next year.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube